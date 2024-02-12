Report: Tom Brady in line to be approved as part owner of Raiders

After a lengthy delay due to concerns from other NFL owners about a potentially low price, it appears Tom Brady is on track to be approved as a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network reports.

Brady’s contribution to the ownership group has reportedly been adjusted to match the Raiders’ market value and will be reviewed by the NFL’s finance committee when it meets on March 4 or 5 in New York.

Brady initially reached a deal with Raiders majority owner Mark Davis in May that would make the seven-time Super Bowl champion a minority owner of the NFL’s Las Vegas franchise, including a 10 percent stake for a reported $175 million. Will happen.

However, according to multiple reports earlier this week, several owners, including Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, expressed concern that Brady’s initial investment did not match the Raiders’ market value, necessitating an adjustment.

“We’re trying to work things out,” Irsay said of the ongoing review of Brady’s deal. “This number has to be a reasonable number for the purchase price for Tom, that’s the only thing. If fair value says 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

The Raiders were valued at $6.2 billion by Forbes in August.

“The matter is being reviewed by the finance committee,” a league spokesperson told NFL Network on Saturday.

Final approval of ownership of the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star could come during the NFL annual league meetings March 24-27 in Orlando.

Brady is already a part owner of the sports team primarily owned by Davis. In March, Brady acquired a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

No matter what happens with his ownership efforts, Brady will be watching the upcoming NFL season from his position in the broadcast booth as Fox’s lead NFL analyst. He reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract for the program.

