Report: Texas remains top state for black entrepreneurs

The Lone Star State is again ranked among the top states for Black entrepreneurs, but Texas didn’t rank as high in 2022.

According to Merchant Maverick’s latest annual report on the state of Black businesses, Texas has dropped to 8th among the best states for Black entrepreneurs. While the state maintains its position in the top 10, Texas has fallen from its No. 3 spot last year.

Guided by metrics including black-owned businesses per million residents, percentage of the state’s workforce employed by black-owned businesses, average annual payroll of black-owned businesses, average annual income of black business owners, regional price parity, cost of living indicators , unemployment rates, and top state income tax bracket rates, the report also highlights the following:

The Lone Star State is:

Number 9 for highest average annual income.

Home to 360 black-owned businesses per capita.

It ranks 15th in the nation for the percentage of its workforce working for Black businesses.

Black businesses continue to be successful across the state.

The largest Black tech conference in the country, the 2023 AfroTech Conference, recently returned to Austin at the Austin Convention Center for the second consecutive year. The five-day conference brought together more than 300 companies, including Amazon, Meta and Google, to expand the representation of Black Americans in STEM fields.

In 2022, Apartment List’s ranking of Black workers placed Houston at number four among the best cities for Black professionals. Apartment List staff rated 82 cities in four categories: Business environment for Black professionals. Houston is in third place. Black community and representation. Houston is in fourth place. Economic Opportunity for Black Professionals. Houston is in seventh place. Housing opportunities for black professionals. Houston is in 20th place.

Houston also reflected post-pandemic growth for black-owned startups, according to the study by economists at Rice University, Boston University, Columbia University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The study found that from 2019 to 2020, startup rates increased 32 percent in four largely black areas of Houston: Kashmere Gardens, Missouri City, South Acres and Sunnyside. The statewide startup rate during that period was only 10 percent.

Texas recently landed on another Merchant Maverick report, also falling a few spots in Merchant Maverick’s annual ranking of the top 10 states for women-led startups. The Lone Star State moved to 5th place in terms of women-led startups in 2023, up from 2nd in 2022. Last year, Texas ranked second, up from its No. 6 mark in 2021.

Source: houston.innovationmap.com