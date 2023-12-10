Report: Team asks Flyers about trading Sealer and Walker

Could the Philadelphia Flyers really trade their entire defense duo to another team? It can be possible.

On Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night in Canada that there was a team that had asked the Flyers about a Nick Seiler-Sean Walker package deal.

“I think there was at least one team that asked about the pairing of Sean Walker and Nick Seiler and whether the Flyers would be willing to team them up when the time came,” Friedman said.

For starters, Walker has been one of the hottest names on the NHL trade market, and Rasmus Ristolainen has also gotten his time in the sun recently. Nick Seiler has received less praise than his two teammates, although the 30-year-old was one of the top names on TSN’s latest Trade Bat list.

Report: At least one NHL team has asked Daniel Briere if he would be willing to put together a deal with the duo of Nick Seiler and Sean Walker “when the time comes.” #flying ,@FriedgeHNIC, pic.twitter.com/8ylX15dzz8 – Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) 10 December 2023

The key to any trade involving Sealer or Walker is that their salaries are relatively modest, making it easy for cap-strapped contenders to fit them. For example, Sealer and Walker combined will run the team $3.5 million less than their cap hit. That’s quite a bargain for two players playing at a high level in a top-four role. Plus, it’s not like they’re doing it with a bad team – the Flyers have played very well this season.

The caveat, however, is that very few teams have the requisite cap space to add both Sealer and Walker, meaning the Flyers mystery caller is a team that needs to send money the other way. If you’re getting deja vu, it’s because GM Danny Briere pulled off a similar heist over the summer, starting with Walker. See how it all comes full circle?

Friedman was also careful to reiterate that the Flyers are in no rush to make a trade, and especially because they are playing well. If/when the time comes, we may see some new faces rocking the orange and black.

Source: phillyhockeynow.com