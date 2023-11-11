Report: SpaceX safety lapses led to serious injuries to employees

SpaceX has undoubtedly solidified its position as a leader in the emerging space industry, but it may have come at a painful price. A shocking new investigation by Reuters has documented 600 workplace injuries and one death at Elon Musk’s rocket company, exposing a dangerous disregard for safety practices for the sake of SpaceX’s ambitious goals.

Astronomers may soon get warning when SpaceX satellites threaten their view

Reuters spoke to more than a dozen current and former employees and reviewed medical and workers’ compensation records in its report. The records included reports of more than 100 workers suffering cuts or bruises, 29 suffering broken bones or dislocations, 17 whose hands or fingers were “crushed” and nine suffering head injuries, including one skull fracture, Four involved concussions and one traumatic brain injury. According to Reuters. The report also indicated five burns, five electric shocks, eight accidents resulting in amputation of body parts and seven eye injuries.

SpaceX employees described the workplace as disorganized and said employees were often undertrained and overworked to the point that they were forced to forgo safety procedures to meet the company’s aggressive deadlines. . “Elon’s concept that SpaceX is on this mission to get to Mars as quickly as possible and save humanity permeates every part of the company,” Tom Molin, a former SpaceX engineer, told Reuters. “The company is justified in bypassing anything that gets in the way of accomplishing that goal, including employee safety.”

SpaceX has also failed to report workplace accidents to the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and nearly two-thirds of the injuries uncovered by Reuters occurred during years when SpaceX did not submit its reports.

OSHA and California OSHA, a state-run workplace safety regulator, have fined SpaceX a total of $50,836 for violations that resulted in the death of one employee and seven serious safety incidents. In response, SpaceX has routinely denied allegations that it was ignoring worker safety and insisted on the agency’s findings.

SpaceX is currently focused on launching its Starship megarocket for the second time after its first flight did not go so well. Starship’s inaugural launch ended with a massive explosion and the rocket has since been grounded pending a safety review. Despite the failure of its first flight, Musk continued to push for a second test flight within two months of the April launch.

SpaceX is in a hurry to launch Starship because it is under contract to use a modified version of its rocket to land humans on the Moon as part of NASA’s upcoming Artemis mission. From there, Musk’s ultimate goal for his company is to land humans on Mars and build a colony on the Red Planet. The CEO of SpaceX recently claimed that an uncrewed Starship could land on Mars within the next three to four years.

Musk speaks about his ambitious Mars plans as a way to save humanity and sustain our species beyond Earth, so there is a sense of urgency. As a result, the implementation of Musk’s own space ambitions has leaned toward an aggressive schedule and unrealistic expectations.

SpaceX, Reuters reports, doesn’t waste its time on safety rules and instead insists that its employees are responsible for their own safety. The report cites a 2014 incident in which a SpaceX employee named Lonnie LeBlanc died while transporting foam insulation to a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas. LeBlanc reportedly offered to sit on top of the insulation because there were no straps to keep the cargo on the truck on the way to the hangar.

Another incident occurred in January 2022 when a part flew off during pressure testing of a Raptor V2 rocket engine, fracturing the skull of SpaceX employee Francisco Cabada, resulting in a coma. Employees familiar with the incident told Reuters that a defect in the part was discovered but was not fixed before testing.

“SpaceX’s idea of ​​safety is: ‘We’ll let you decide what’s safe for you,’ which really meant there was no accountability,” Travis Carson, a former Brownsville welder and production supervisor for SpaceX, told Reuters. “This is a terrible approach to take in an industrial environment.”

The Reuters report also highlights Musk’s personal disregard for safety, with the CEO documenting him brandishing a flame thrower at the company’s site in Hawthorne and his dislike of changing the safety yellow color of machinery to black or It was his request to paint it to change it to blue. For bright colors.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Do you want to know more about Elon Musk’s space venture? Check out our full coverage SpaceX’s Starship megarocket And this SpaceX Starlink Internet Satellite Megaconstellation, And follow us for more space flight in your life x And bookmarks dedicated to Gizmodo space flight page,

Source: gizmodo.com