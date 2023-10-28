Report shows more Americans facing ‘persistent debt’ as interest rates and fees rise

US cardholders will pay a record $130 billion in interest and fees in 2022, according to a new government report.

The study released Tuesday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was part of the government watchdog’s biennial report to Congress. The Breakdown: Credit card companies charged consumers more than $105 billion in interest and nearly $25 billion in fees last year. Overall, this was the “highest amount” recorded in the CFPB’s data history.

The CFPB report comes as outstanding credit card debt has surged to a record $1 trillion — and the pressures of the Federal Reserve’s battle over inflation have continued to push interest rates higher.

For many Americans, the combination of rising debt and interest rates has become difficult to manage.

“Credit card debt is more expensive than in previous years,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “It’s clear that Americans need more ways to switch to cards with lower rates.”

Bottom-line

As interest rates and fees rise in 2022, more Americans have difficulty paying off their credit card debt.

According to the report, the average cardholder had total credit card debt of $5,288 at the end of 2022, up 24% from the 2021 low and marking a return to late 2019 levels. Cardholders with a prime credit score between 660 and 719 Carried the most debt, with the average balance reaching $9,135 at the end of 2022.

Among the major credit card issuers, 82% of total debt was revolving – meaning consumers were carrying balances over to the next month in 2022. Only 18% of consumers surveyed said they were able to pay off their balance in full by their due date, the CFPB noted.

In contrast, in 2020, only 51.3% of consumers paid off the balance in the next month, and 48% of respondents said they were able to pay off the entire balance by the due date.

“Pandemic relief programs in 2020 and 2021 enabled some cardholders to pay down credit card balances, but the number of people facing persistent debt could increase if interest rates remain high,” the CFPB said in a statement. Is.”

And due to the Fed’s steps to curb inflation, interest rates are set to rise significantly through 2022.

According to the CFPB, the average APR on personal cards – similar to retail cards, used for select vendors – was 27.7% by the end of 2022, an increase of more than 2 percentage points from last year. Meanwhile, interest rates on general-purpose cards used across broader networks like Visa and MasterCard rose from 18.8% in mid-2020 to 22.7% in 2022.

Between March and December 2022, the prime rate used to determine the APR of most commercial bank cardholders was increased by 4 percentage points.

“Overall, the data shows that more cardholders are being charged late fees, falling behind on payments, and facing higher costs from mounting debt,” CFPB researchers said.

More borrowers face ‘persistent debt’

The CFPB found that a large share of Americans slipped more than 180 days into delinquency as they faced higher fees and interest, and many times those with the lowest credit scores were not able to pay anything at all.

About 10% of credit card users found themselves in “persistent debt,” meaning they were charged more interest and fees than their principal balance each year, the CFPB said in the release.

One of the hurdles consumers faced was the high minimum payment.

The minimum payment for revolving accounts for general purpose cards increased to $102 from $95 last year. Meanwhile, those with private-label cards faced a minimum payment of $69, up from $66 in 2021.

The CFPB found that those most vulnerable to falling behind on payments and facing higher minimum payments were borrowers with deep subprime credit scores (below 580) or prime scores (between 660 and 719).

For example, for private-label cards, the average minimum payment for consumers with a credit score under 580 was $43 higher than for consumers with a 660 credit score. Those in the deep prime scoring category also paid $54 more than consumers with credit. Score above 720.

CFPB researchers said this is “a pattern that may be very difficult for some consumers to avoid.”

reducing junk fees

To ease the financial burden on consumers, the CFPB is also aiming to reduce junk fees and promote a fairer marketplace.

Earlier this year, the government watchdog proposed a rule to crack down on excessive credit card late fees, which it says companies “exploit” by raising fees in line with inflation. The measure is part of the CFPB’s campaign to eliminate or reduce junk fees.

Companies currently charge up to $41 for each missed payment. Under the proposed rule, the late fee would be reduced to $8 and the automatic annual inflation adjustment would be eliminated. The proposed rule would also ban late fees exceeding 25% of a consumer’s required payment.

The CFPB also proposed another rule this month to allow consumers to more easily switch banks, in hopes of encouraging a competitive market and helping people transfer their transaction data without barriers.

“More than a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have taken advantage of a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to avoid scrutiny by charging otherwise illegal junk fees,” Chopra said in a statement. Is allowed.” ,[The] The proposed rule aims to save families billions of dollars and ensure that the credit card market is fair and competitive.”

gabriella Is a personal finance and housing reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @__GabrielaCruz,

