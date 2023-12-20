Report shows institutional investors have increased interest in Bitcoin ahead of spot ETFs

A report from K33 Research analysts has provided insight into how much institutional investors’ appetite for Bitcoin has increased ahead of the potential approval of a spot BTC ETF. The research firm highlighted one particular indicator to clarify its point and provide further information about what will happen in the future if these ETFs are approved.

Derivatives Market: An Indicator of Institutional Interest in Bitcoin

In the report, written by K33 senior analyst Vettel Lunde and head of research Anders Helseth, they said the derivatives market was important because it can be used to gauge institutional traders’ interest in Bitcoin. In line with this, he noted how there has been a significant increase in open interest in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) derivatives market.

The K33 report specifically mentions that CME’s open interest has increased by more than 3,4000 BTC over the past week. Meanwhile, CME’s open interest remains close to the all-time high of 110,000 BTC. The increased activity on CME is a result of these traders’ desire to gain exposure to Bitcoin ahead of an “impending ETF decision.”

With potential approval on the horizon, it is believed that many traders are looking to profit as much as possible from this bullish event. Meanwhile, others have become really excited about the leading cryptocurrency and want to gain exposure to it by any means possible. CME is arguably the most accessible means for this class of investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

In particular, K33 analysts highlighted how open interest had picked up pace on the CME exchange in October. Coincidence or not, this happened just as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market took off, as many believed the Spot Bitcoin ETF rumors were the reason for the rally.

BTC price $42,851 | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

CME’s market share will decline once ETF is approved

NewsBTC reported in November how CME had overtaken Binance in Bitcoin futures. Data from CoinGlass also shows that CME still leads the way in terms of Bitcoin futures open interest. However, this may soon change as the K33 report touches on the possibility of open interest collapsing in CME following the approval of these spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The approval could lead to selling pressure on CME as these institutional investors may look to take profits while others may look to move their capital into spot ETFs. K33 elaborated on the latter. The report notes that futures-based ETFs currently account for 46% of CME’s open interest.

Given that futures and spot ETFs will be in direct competition, he expects the latter to become a more favorable option. Thus, these K33 analysts anticipate a decline in the open interest attributed to these futures ETFs. He estimates that many institutional investors will want to move a larger portion of their capital into spot ETFs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $42,800 over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

