Report shows global banks are betting big on XRP

Global banks have begun to actively integrate crypto assets into their financial operations, and XRP has been one of their top priorities. The news signals a shift in skepticism towards the cryptocurrency, highlighting how some of the world’s leading banks are looking to take advantage of XRP’s fundamental strengths as a cross-border payment system.

BCBS highlights XRP dominance in the banking sector

The Basel Committee on Bank Supervision (BCBS) recently published its first data collection template report on banks’ holdings of crypto assets. The report provides detailed information about the crypto exposure of global banks.

According to the publication, 19 of the 182 world banks in the Basel III monitoring exercise have submitted their crypto asset data to BCBS for review and analysis. Of the 19 banks, seven banks presented reports from Europe, 10 banks from the US and two from other parts of the world.

The data collection template revealed that the majority of banks submitted reports on crypto asset exposure, which primarily included XRP, BTC and ETH cryptocurrencies.

The report states that the total crypto asset exposure offered by global banks is €9.4 billion (about $10 billion). Amid these risks, XRP emerged as the third largest altcoin used for banking operations.

XRP investments comprised 2% of the total crypto asset exposure equivalent to €188 million. While Bitcoin and Ether were ranked at 31% and 22% respectively.

“Reported crypto-asset exposure was primarily to Bitcoin (31%), Ether (22%), and many with Bitcoin or Ether as the underlying crypto asset (25% and 10%, respectively),” the report said. Made of tools.” ,

This report underlines the growing interest of XRP in the financial banking sector. The Basel III Supervisory Practice Report also provides a valuable benchmark to gain insight into the status of cryptocurrencies in the financial sector.

BCBS Crypto Asset Report

In the Basel III supervisory practice template, a collective structure of crypto asset exposures was disclosed by 19 banks around the world. The report said total crypto asset exposure amounts to approximately €9.4 billion, which represents a minor fraction of the cumulative crypto-asset exposure across the 182 banks covered by the BCBS.

Overall, the crypto asset exposure of the 19 banks amounts to 0.05% of the total financial commitments made by institutions under the Basel III supervisory exercise.

“The total crypto-asset exposure reported by banks amounts to approximately €9.4 billion. In relative terms, these exposures make up only 0.05% of total exposures on a weighted average basis in the sample of banks reporting crypto-asset exposures,” the report said.

Added to:

“When the entire sample of banks included in the Basel III surveillance exercise is considered (i.e. even those that do not report crypto-asset exposures), the amount reduces to 0.01% of total exposures.”

The data collection template also revealed other crypto assets employed by these world banks such as Cardano (1%), Solana (1%), Litecoin (0.4%), and Stellar (0.4%).

