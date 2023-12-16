TikTok’s parent company ByteDance used OpenAI’s API to develop its own chatbot.

The company also tried to hide its use of the API, The Verge reports.

OpenAI said it has suspended the company’s account during the investigation.

According to the Verge, ByteDance’s move isn’t just criticized in the artificial intelligence industry — it violates OpenAI’s terms of service.

According to the terms, customers are not allowed to “develop any artificial intelligence models that compete with our products and services.” Nor may they “use any method to extract data from the services other than as permitted through the API” or application programming interfaces, which allow developers to use GPT to create their own applications.



ByteDance was aware of this, but continued to use the API to train and compare its models, called Project Seed, The Verge reports. The Verge also said it saw internal communications from the Chinese company in which employees were instructed to hide evidence using “data desensitization” techniques.

The company later directed that employees stop using the API to develop Project Seed when its chatbot, Doubao, was approved by regulators for use in China – but The Verge reported that the API was used were still used to measure the performance of their own chatbots.

OpenAI confirmed on Friday that it had suspended ByteDance’s account due to violations of its terms of service.

“All API customers must follow our usage policies to ensure that our technology is being used for good. While ByteDance’s use of our API was minimal,” Nico Felix, an OpenAI spokesperson, said in a statement. “We have suspended his account while we investigate further.” The verge. “If we discover that their use does not follow these policies, we will ask them to make the necessary changes or terminate their account.”

In a statement to Business Insider, ByteDance denied any wrongdoing and clarified that it was licensed to use GPT’s API.

A spokesperson said, “ByteDance is licensed by Microsoft to use the GPT API. We use GPT to power products and features in non-China markets, but use our own API to power Doubao. -developed model, which is only available in China.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests sent by Business Insider outside regular business hours.

ByteDance is currently expanding its reach and entering the AI ​​market. this month, South China Morning Post It was reported that it was developing a chatbot-building competitor to OpenAI’s customizable ChatGPT bots.

US regulators and lawmakers have scrutinized the China-based company over the past year. Officials say they are concerned that ByteDance could hand over user data collected from TikTok to the Chinese government.

