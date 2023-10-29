Report says Chen is using theft to cover up other issues

New York CNN –

Retailers say thefts are on the rise, and some data from retailers as well as several videos of violent store robberies and lootings seem to support this claim.

But some retail analysts and researchers, inspired by local crime statistics, have said that stores are overstating the extent and impact of theft. Why? This is a useful distraction, masking weak demand, mismanagement and other issues affecting the business at the moment. And it forces lawmakers to respond.

Nationwide, the “actual increase in theft rates” at stores is not “consistent with an increase in company commentary and actions” on theft, according to a new report from retail analysts at William Blair. “Retailers are becoming increasingly vocal on this topic, demanding some degree of government action,” the analysts wrote.

Certainly, theft is impacting retailers more than before the pandemic. That’s because retailers say theft has also become more visible and more violent, and in some cases has put employees’ safety at risk.

But a number of other issues, from inflation to rising costs, are also affecting retailers. Piracy is one of many structural issues that chains are facing, particularly the shift to online shopping and the overexpansion of brick-and-mortar retail.

“Companies are also using the opportunity to draw attention” from low profit margins caused by high promotions and poor inventory planning in recent quarters, William Blair retail analysts Dylan Cardon and Philip Blee said in a report this week. Many retailers miscalculated how much merchandise they needed to carry and now have an abundance.

Shrinkage debate

Analysts noted that overall shrinkage – merchandise losses due to external and internal theft, damaged products, inventory mismanagement and other errors – is only 1.5% to 2% of retailers’ sales. Despite retailers warning more about theft than ever before, this percentage has remained stable over the years.

The National Retail Federation said retailers’ losses, known as shrinkage, rose 19% last year to $112 billion, based on a survey of 177 retailers. But the percentage of sales declined during the peak of the pandemic as stores closed temporarily and increased when stores reopened in 2022.

According to analysts this impact on profits is relatively small and transitory – not enough reason to simply close stores. They found that the percentage of sales at nine major retailers citing the increased impact of theft is expected to increase by only 0.4% in 2022.

“We believe there is a gap between the expected increase in shrinkage and the attention it has attracted,” the analysts said.

A top Walgreens executive indicated this earlier this year: “We probably cried too much last year about thefts and other losses”, Walgreens finance chief James Kehoe admitted in January. Kehoe is no longer with Walgreens.

Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College who studies policing, said business leaders have turned retail theft into a “moral panic” to mobilize a stronger police and criminal justice response.

“It shows us how, at certain moments, certain crimes go beyond their impact to engage in political and social debates,” he said.

Earnings call excuse?

However, many chains are calling piracy, particularly organized groups stealing merchandise and reselling it online, a national crisis.

The Chamber of Commerce found that mentions of “organized retail crime” on companies’ earnings calls increased 43% from January to August from a year earlier.

“Communities and businesses across America are facing historic increases in crime, an alarming trend that requires a strong response,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the primary lobbying group for businesses, said in a report this week.

Cities and states are passing new laws with harsher penalties for organized retail crime crimes and shoplifting. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential favorite in 2024, has said shoplifters should be shot.

target closing

Target said last month it was closing nine stores specifically in major cities because “theft and organized retail crime are endangering the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance. ”

But Target’s recent store closures in New York, San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle and Portland may be due to the poor performance of Target’s smaller store locations. Local crime statistics also raise questions about Target’s logic.

An analysis by journalist Judd Legum at Popular Information found that while Target stores were closing in both New York and San Francisco, theft rates were lower than other nearby locations.

Analysts at William Blair said, “We believe companies like Target could actually use the existing narrative around shrinkage to take broader action in lagging parts of their businesses.” “We have to acknowledge potentially ulterior, more opportunistic motives.” “Target may be using the shrinkage to hide other issues, including poor inventory management, which peaked in 2022 after supply chain disruptions” and closing stores to “boost overall margins.”

Target has not directly shared data about those store closings. A spokesperson for Target said there has been a 50% increase in organized retail crime in its stores since 2021. The company also said that incidents of theft involving violence or threats have increased.

Other retailers’ strategies, such as self-checkout and reduced staffing levels, may have also inadvertently made the shrinkage worse. Costco management said this year the shrinkage has increased “we believe is partially due to the rollout of self-checkout.”

Five Below said the shortage was greater in stores with more self-checkout lanes. The company plans to increase the number of staffed cash registers in the new stores.

punitive policies

Meanwhile, businesses are demanding tougher criminal penalties on thieves and calling on police and prosecutors to crack down on theft.

He has called on local and state governments to more aggressively prosecute organized retail crime, lower the dollar threshold for converting theft into a felony, and reverse policies to eliminate cash bail.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, 12 states have enacted new laws, amended existing laws, or created increased penalties for organized retail crime.

But it is not clear that lowering the felony theft threshold is an effective deterrent.

In preliminary research on this topic in 2017, the Pew Charitable Trusts examined crime trends in 30 states that raised their felony theft thresholds between 2000 and 2012. Pew found that increasing the limit had no effect on overall property crime or theft rates.

