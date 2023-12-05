As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in its broader “Vision 2030” plan to boost the country’s logistics infrastructure, the effort is expected to benefit from rapid growth in robotics, according to a report by India-based market analysis firm Infinium Global Research. Will promote.

The master plan calls for building dozens of distribution centers and turning the state into a “global logistics hub” connecting the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa. The idea is to diversify the country’s economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues, but enabling the new capacity will require a significant role for robotics and automation, Infinium said.

To reach that goal, Saudi Arabia’s artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics sector is set to make a significant impact, estimated to be equivalent to 12.4% of the country’s GDP by 2030, the report said, citing PricewaterhouseCoopers. Will contribute $135.2 billion. The government is actively pursuing initiatives like automation of 4,000 manufacturing plants in the next five years. And the state’s logistics development strategy outlines the integration of robotics and AI in smart city projects, including NEOM.

Saudi Arabia has already taken substantial initiatives to facilitate the adoption of robotics in its economy, nurturing an average annual growth rate of 31% in the AI ​​and automation sector from 2018 to 2030.

Saudi startups are known for their groundbreaking solutions, and in response to the rapid growth of smart cities, the kingdom is set to see a significant increase in robotics investment, with more than $150 million expected over the next two years, according to Infinium. Is. The wave of digital transformation is gaining momentum. For example, the state has seen a 52% increase in registrations of robotics firms, reaching 2,344 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1,537 in the same period last year.

Source: www.dcvelocity.com