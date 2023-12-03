Report reveals UK ready to give £15 million to Rwanda to seal new small boats treaty

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, during freezing conditions on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is prepared to give Rwanda at least £15 million more to sign a treaty to take asylum seekers deported from the UK, it has emerged.

The money will be in addition to the £140m already given to Kigali, which is part of a plan by the East African country to accept asylum seekers arriving in Britain via small boats.

James Cleverley is expected to visit Rwanda to sign a treaty with the country after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s previous plan illegal.

The Home Secretary and Mr Sunak hope the improved treaty will be enough to address judges’ concerns about the government’s key migration policy.

Downing Street insiders did not rule out the possibility of more money being given to Rwanda as part of the treaty deal, and said any potential cash increase would aim to offset the additional costs associated with addressing concerns raised by the Supreme Court. Have to cover.

Mr Sunak met Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate talks in Dubai on Friday, but declined to say how much more money he would spend to get the plan off the ground.

An additional £15 million, reported by The Sunday TimesThe proceeds will be used to pay for additional personnel to improve and expand the Rwandan asylum processing system.

The PM told a press briefing at the COP that he was “finalizing” legislation designed to advance the Rwanda proposal, seen as key to fulfilling his pledge to stop the boats ahead of general elections expected next year. Is seen as.

The prime minister aims to begin deportation flights by spring.

Sources inside Number 10 said the UK Government expects emergency legislation to be ready this week but this cannot be guaranteed.

An effort to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation suffered a setback when the Supreme Court ruled it illegal last month.

Mr Sunak’s efforts to save the policy have included signing a new treaty with Kigali and introducing emergency legislation shielding the country despite concerns raised by senior judges.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision on 15 November, Downing Street originally said that a new small boat law would be published within a few days, but the wait has lasted more than two weeks.

On Wednesday, the top Home Office official confirmed to MPs that negotiations on the Rwanda treaty were in their final stages.

Permanent Secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft told the Home Affairs Select Committee that officials were “finalizing” talks in the capital, Kigali.

Migrants continue to brave cold December conditions to cross the Channel.

Home Office figures show that 93 migrants traveling on two boats arrived in Britain on Friday, with more migrants believed to have arrived in Britain on Saturday.

An estimated 28,500 asylum seekers are expected to arrive using the sea route in 2023, with the anniversary of Mr Sunak’s pledge to stop the boats coming up next month.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed the Rwanda policy as a “gimmick” and accused the Tories of “betraying” their 2019 manifesto commitment to reduced migration.

Sir Keir, who according to opinion polls is tipped to become the next prime minister, said he would not shy away from discussing controversial issues such as immigration.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph about his efforts over the past three years to make Labor electable after a disappointing performance in the polls four years ago, Sir Keir said his reforms meant “riding us of redundant ideas”. That some subjects are simply off limits to us”.

He said, “I completely disagree with the idea that Labor should not be talking about immigration or small boat transit.”

“These are matters of grave public concern and should be treated as such.”

He added: “When people see government ministers wasting their time on gimmicks like Rwanda, they are right to conclude that they are more interested in talking about small boats crossing than stopping them .

“Labor will use the full power of Britain’s intelligence and policing system to crush criminal gangs growing fat from the misery of human trafficking, destroying their evil business models.

“The government should also do the same.”

The opposition leader also appeared to praise the pro-privatisation former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in his article, saying she “tried to shake Britain out of its stupor by loosening up our natural entrepreneurship”, a move that irritated They are likely to be left wing people of his party.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com