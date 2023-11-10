Report: Recent Increase in the Number of Needle Networks

Here, we dive deeper into recent metrics that demonstrate the network’s impressive Total Value Locked (TVL), stable trading volume, bridged stablecoins, and significant growth in active addresses and daily transactions.

Summary

Sui Network has seen significant growth since its mainnet launch on May 3, 2023.

It is a layer-1 chain with low latency and high throughput, making it ideal for DeFi and GameFi.

The network is built on Rust, a fast and secure programming language.

Recent metrics show TVL over $100 million, stable trading volume, stablecoins minted over $100 million, and explosive growth in active addresses.

Daily transactions have increased, and Sui Network has grown rapidly in just six months.

The Sui Foundation’s strategic redistribution of SUI tokens aims to fuel the growth of the network.

The network introduced zkLogin to simplify Web3 onboarding.

Controversy arose over the proliferation of SUI, with allegations of manipulation, but the SUI Foundation has denied these claims, emphasizing transparency and ethical practices.

The tremendous growth of Sui Network has been greeted with enthusiasm in the crypto sphere following the much-awaited mainnet launch on May 3 and the native token, SUI.

Taking charge of the Layer-1 series, Sui boasts of commendable features like low latency and impressive throughput. The protocol’s identity reportedly lies in its instantaneous transaction finality, making it an ideal candidate for on-chain utilities spanning the realms of DeFi and GameFi.

Specifically, the blockchain is built on Rust, a programming language renowned for its speed and strong security execution, mirroring the architecture employed by the iconic high-speed blockchain Solana.

At the helm of Needle Network’s journey is the formidable Mysten Labs, led by industry veterans who were previously at Meta’s Novi Research. Evan Cheng, co-founder of Misten Labs, compares Web3 to the rudimentary dial-up stage, which is slow, expensive, and characterized by insecure complexities that hinder seamless product interactions. By eliminating middlemen, Sui enables users to seamlessly connect with their favorite services.

As we approach six months post-launch, it’s time to look at the metrics showing Sui Network’s progress.

Source: Needle Network Twitter

Recent metrics: A look at Sui Network’s growth

TVL crosses $140 million

Continuing its upward trajectory, Total Value Locked (TVL) on Sui Network has seen unprecedented growth over the past months. Breaking the tough barrier of $140 million, the current TVL has impressively reached $140.8 million, representing a remarkable increase of over 400% since May 6.

Needle Network TVL chart (Source: DeFiLlama)

A significant portion of this staggering figure, approximately 43%, resides within the bounds of the Cetus decentralized exchange. Specifically, Navi crypto loan protocol boasts $32.99 million, followed by Scallop and Creedex protocols, which house $19.56 million and $9.19 million respectively in TVL.

Continuous increase in trading volume

Sui’s trading volume has grown steadily over the past six months, reaching $106.6 million in trading volume over the past 7 days. The bulk of this bustling trading activity was found on the Cetus platform.

Needle Network daily trading volume chart (Source: DeFiLlama)

Bridged stablecoins: crossing the $100 million mark

Sui Network has seen a major breakthrough in bridging stable coins. Bridged stablecoins now exceed $100 million, the majority of which is primarily represented by the ubiquitous USDC stablecoins.

Explosive surge in active addresses

With a significant increase in user engagement, the last 30 days have seen a dramatic increase in the number of daily active addresses, from a mere 9,000 on October 8 to an impressive 219,440 on November 8. Currently, the daily active user base stands firmly at 171,000.

Needle Network daily active address chart (Source: Artemis)

However, according to Sui Explorer, Sui has established its dominance by surpassing a total of 8.17 million active wallets within six months.

Source: Needle Explorer

transaction surge

Daily transactions on the Needle network surged to an impressive 4.49 million on November 8, representing a 524% increase from the 858,000 transactions recorded on October 8. Cumulative transactions have now reached an impressive 896 million, underscoring Sui’s strong transaction capabilities.

Source: Needle Explorer

Developer Insights: A little change in the numbers

While Sui Network continues its dynamic journey, the number of core developers has seen a slight decline over the past months, currently standing at 58, down from the 65 developers noted on May 1. Despite this, the total number of commits has remained stable at 2,140 as of October 1.

Development of core developers on Needle Network (Source: DeFiLlama)

Recent Update: Development of Sui Network

Sui Foundation’s Strategic Reallocation of SUI Tokens

In a strategic move to strengthen the growing Sui network, Sui Foundation made an important announcement on October 5, 2023. The Foundation revealed a substantial redistribution of 117 million SUI tokens already held by external market makers. This reforestation was directed at promoting the expansion of the needle ecosystem.

Building on this momentum, the Sui Foundation revealed an additional allocation of 40 million SUI tokens in a tweet on October 14, 2023. This joint initiative marks the total allocation of 157 million SUI tokens, demonstrating the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fueling the growth of the Sui Network. With a focus on growing the blockchain network and community engagement, this proactive approach aims to take the Sui ecosystem to greater heights.

📢In addition to the 117M SUI announced last week, we are redirecting an additional 40M SUI from external market makers to ecosystem and community development! This brings the total to 157M SUI that will be used to fuel the growing SUI ecosystem.💧 pic.twitter.com/HJTouwIBUE – Sui (@suinetwork) 13 October 2023

Needle Networks Streamlines Web3 Onboarding

Continuing its quest for user-friendly integration, Sui Networks introduced a feature on September 13 that simplifies the onboarding process for Web3. Through the innovative zkLogin (Zero Knowledge Login) functionality, users can access Needle-powered decentralized applications (dApps) without the need to manage an external crypto wallet or seed phrase.

Users can access Needle-powered apps by logging in with their familiar Google, Facebook, or Twitch credentials, making the user experience streamlined.

Controversy related to SUI circulation dispute

In an expose in October during South Korea’s annual parliamentary audit, lawmaker Min Byeong-deok raised concerns about alleged fraud involving the proliferation of SUI, which had led to a significant decline in its value on local exchanges.

Criticizing the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA), a leading crypto market monitoring organization, Min pointed to the Sui Foundation’s influence in manipulating the value of tokens through staking and subsequent sales, thereby increasing the circulating supply. increased.

In response, the Sui Foundation denied these allegations while emphasizing its commitment to transparency. Citing verifiable data on the blockchain ledger and the foundation’s website, the Sui Foundation categorically denied any token liquidation or manipulation actions, reiterating its adherence to ethical practices and transparency within the Sui network.

Looking ahead, Sui Network’s unbroken growth path, coupled with the strategic redistribution of the SUI token, positions it as a promising contender in the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology. With a growing user base, strong transaction capabilities, and ongoing efforts to increase community engagement, Sui aims to shape the future of decentralized finance and solidify its place as a leading force in the cryptocurrency world.

Source: www.bsc.news