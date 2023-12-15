Report: PGA Tour close to $3B investment from USA Sports team owners amid LIV talks

Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Don Van Natta Jr., the PGA Tour is close to a $3 billion investment from United States sports team owners amid ongoing negotiations with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which will lead to the PGA’s partnership in LIV Golf. Funds the biggest competitor.

Strategic Sports Group, consisting of Tom Werner and John Henry (Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins), Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons) and Vic Grousbach (Boston Celtics), “invested more than $3 billion in a new for-profit entity, the PGA Tour Enterprises,” according to Schlabach and Van Natta.

Mark Attanasio (Milwaukee Brewers), Cohen Private Ventures (New York Mets), Tom Ricketts (Chicago Cubs) and Mark Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks, former co-owner) are also among the investors involved in Strategic Sports Group.

The PGA Tour is in talks with several entities, including Saudi PIF, to inject money into the newly formed PGA Tour Enterprises, which will combine the commercial assets of PIF, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

An outline agreement between the three major golf brands was signed June 6 and is set to expire Dec. 31, though Schlabach and Van Natta noted Friday that “it could be extended if progress is being made.” “

Under the terms of the agreement, the PGA Tour will remain in control, while PIF and Strategic Sports Group will be minority owners.

According to Schlabach and Van Natta, PIF was initially “hesitant to be part of an agreement with the PGA Tour that included other U.S.-based investors,” but “partnered with high-profile franchise owners such as Henry, Blank and others.” It was fascinating to become.” ,

An agreement with Strategic Sports Group could be announced before the start of 2024. If a deal is also reached with PIF, more than $7 billion could be invested in PGA Tour enterprises.

The PGA Tour is more eager to complete a deal with multiple entities after Jon Rahm jumped aboard LIV Golf earlier this month. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, agreed to a multiyear contract with LIV Golf reportedly worth more than $300 million.

Source: bleacherreport.com