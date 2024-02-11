Report: Patriots 'open to trading' No. 3 pick in NFL draft?

The Patriots have an important decision to make with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s really anyone’s guess what New England will do, especially as the organization is ushering in a new era of football at One Patriot Place.

With quarterback being a major need, many mock drafts have the Patriots selecting a top QB with the pick. Others have called for them to select receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Another approach New England could explore is the idea of ​​trading the pick and finding their own quarterback in free agency.

A report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested the two NFC teams could be in the market as a trade partner.

Bet $5 at BetMGM, Get $158! bonus bets

Claim Offer Promo Code: MASS158

States: MA, KY, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. Individuals 21 years of age or older to place bets. Only M.A. New customer proposal. All promotions are subject to eligibility and qualification requirements. Prizes issued in the form of non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days after being issued. In partnership with MGM Springfield. Play smarter from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gaminghelplinema.org.

“The Patriots also have a need at quarterback, but there are people around the league who believe they are willing to trade the No. 3 selection, go back in the draft and address the quarterback situation in free agency,” Graziano wrote. ” “If the Pats trade that pick — which could be (Jaden) Daniels or (Drake) Mays — the two teams I would keep an eye on are the Falcons (moving up from the No. 8 spot) and the Vikings (moving up from here). 11 spot, assuming they don’t bring back Kirk Cousins.)

The Falcons have talent on their roster, but have struggled with their quarterback, so what they hope is that being able to put themselves in a position to draft a franchise quarterback will definitely benefit them. But between Atlanta and the Vikings, Graziano wrote that Minnesota may be more motivated to be the team to make the move.

“Minnesota knows it will eventually have to address the quarterback position long-term, and the idea of ​​pairing Daniels with their star LSU alumnus Justin Jefferson appeals to some in the organization,” reported Graziano.

The Vikings may opt to bring Cousins ​​back after he tore his Achilles last season. But it’s unclear whether that will happen, or whether they’ll be aggressive in trying to get a top-three pick in April’s draft.

It will be interesting to see what the Patriots ultimately decide to do with the selection, especially as they begin to rebuild the team under Jerod Mayo.

NFL fans can bet online Massachusetts sports betting With attractive promo codes from top online sportsbooks. Use FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code And this DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code For massive new user bonuses.



Source: www.masslive.com