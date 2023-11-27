Report: Longtime Red Sox catcher on trade block a year after signing 3-year deal

A year after signing a long-term free agent contract, a prominent former Red Sox player is reportedly on the trading block.

The Twins are in trade talks to shop around for longtime Boston catcher Christian Vazquez, according to a report from Robert Murray of FanSided, It is unclear whether any progress has been made on a deal. Vazquez completed his first season in Minnesota after signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Twins in December. He could be a victim of a payroll crisis for the reigning American League Central champions.

“The Twins are looking to shed salary and have aggressively tried to move some players,” Murray said in an appearance on Foul Territory, According to sources who spoke to the Twins, “One of them is Christian Vazquez.

Vázquez spent the first eight seasons of his major league career with the Red Sox before the club traded him to the Astros for prospects Emmanuel Valdez and Willier Abreu in a somewhat controversial move before the 2022 trade deadline. Vazquez won a World Series title last fall in Houston, then reached free agency for the first time. He talked to the Cubs and a few other clubs before reaching an agreement with Minnesota worth an average annual value of $10 million.

The 33-year-old Vazquez had a poor season at the plate, hitting just .223 with six homers, 32 RBIs and a .598 OPS in 102 games while sharing time with Ryan Jeffers behind the plate. Overall, Vazquez started 91 games at catcher for the Twins, while Jeffers made 71 starts and had a very strong offensive year, hitting .276 with 14 homers and a .858 OPS. Vazquez also started one game at first base.

The Twins may be looking to give Jeffers more playing time or establish him as a full-time catcher moving forward and Vazquez is an obvious obstacle in that regard. To move him, the Twins may have to eat up a significant portion of the money remaining on his contract.

Source: www.masslive.com