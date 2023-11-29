Report: Investors are ramping up pressure on the housing market in a big way

Traditional buyers face more competition from investors holding cash

BOSTON (SHNS) — The housing crisis that has left Massachusetts renters and prospective buyers with record high costs and few options stems from decades of sluggish production and an economy that is struggling to attract more workers to the greater Boston area. Continues.

There’s also another factor adding to the tension: According to new research, profit-seeking investors are buying up assets at an increasing rate, making it more difficult and expensive for everyone else to compete.

A report published Tuesday by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council estimated that about a fifth of all properties in Greater Boston between 2004 and 2018 were bought by an investor or speculator, pushing up prices for everyone else and once Affordable homes became out of reach. Many low or moderate income families.

“This fact in itself is quite shocking,” Jesse Partridge Guerrero, lead author of the report, said in an interview. “I think what’s worse is that the rates are higher in urban communities of color in the region. We see that almost a third of the properties in our dense, colorful urban communities are purchased by an investor.

Investing in residential real estate is not a new trend, but Guerrero said data shows the trend has been growing here since the Great Recession. In 2004, investors were responsible for approximately 16 percent of home sales in Greater Boston; The report found that by 2018 the share had increased to 23 percent.

The authors based their analysis on real estate transaction data purchased from The Warren Group. They defined four types of residential property investors: those who purchased more than three residential properties within a five-year period, those who purchased any residential building with four or more units, those who spent an average of $150,000 per year on residential property. study, and more traditional LLC buyers.

Unlike an individual or family trying to buy a home with a mortgage, many investors have enough capital to offer cash, giving them a big competitive advantage, the researchers said. He said many sellers will take a cash bid higher than the higher mortgage bid, allowing wealthy investors to effectively buy property at a discount.

Guerrero said the surge in investor buying was “exacerbating an already extremely tight market.”

“This investor activity is actually taking away properties that might still be affordable for low- or moderate-income families who want to buy a home – not only are they taking it off the market, but then reselling it at a higher price.” That would not be attainable for that low or middle income family,” she said.

Guerrero said that in some cases researchers investigated, investors bought apartment buildings or triple-deckers, then significantly increased rents or even served eviction notices.

The area’s housing market has been notoriously rough for years. In October, the median sales price of a single-family home in Greater Boston rose to $714,950, up 10 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to The Warren Group.

A new tax relief law has been signed by Governor Maura Healey that expands tax credits and incentives available to developers, but otherwise, the legislature has taken little action this year to rein in the housing affordability crisis. Lawmakers are likely to discuss the topic next year when they unveil a counterproposal to Healey’s $4.1 billion housing bond bill, which the new governor filed in October to generate production of more homes and apartments. It was filled with funding and many policy changes.

The MAPC report emphasizes policy recommendations to rein in the role investors play in home buying, including measures to increase transparency for LLCs, allowing communities to limit rent increases, and supporting families in transition programs. This includes expanding housing assistance options such as Residential Assistance for the Poor (RAFT).

“The reality is that it will take decades to build a way out of this crisis, and in the meantime, tenants are being displaced,” Guerrero said. “We need policies that will help tenants stay in their homes, including limiting the amount their rents can be increased, especially when a property is resold to a new owner, which we have repeatedly said. Let’s see what causes real instability.”

The controversial reform he highlights already has Healey’s support: allowing cities and towns to impose a levy on high-value real estate transactions and use the revenue for affordable housing investment.

Healey included language in his housing bond bill clearing the way for a local-option transfer fee, which real estate industry leaders have long opposed.

Guerrero said the policy would generate more resources to invest in affordable housing and “prevent speculation” from eating into investors’ margins.

