Report: Flyers could trade Shawn Walker for first-round pick

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker was one of the hottest names involved in NHL trade talk to start the season. It seems that the rumors and links have calmed down for the time being, although that won’t be the case throughout the season.

However, on Thursday we got an idea of ​​how much Walker might be worth on the market, and what the Flyers want in return for him.

“You look at Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers, he’s a really strong right-shot defenseman, the Flyers love him, but hopefully they can command the equivalent of a first-round draft pick for him,” said Darren Dreger. Reported on TSN. Insider trading”.

This is all good information. Walker loves the Flyers, and the Flyers love Walker. However, he has made it known that everything he does is for the future of the team and the well-being of the organization. Walker is a pending free agent in the summer, and already has a cap hit of $2.65 million. Combine this with the fact that he will turn 30 at the start of next season, and you may question whether Walker is a good fit for Philadelphia in the long term.

Current nhl trade market

We heard earlier this week that the Toronto Maple Leafs were circling Rasmus Ristolainen. Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames is another hot name, and teams will soon gather in Kelowna to watch free agent defenseman Ethan Bear skate. Dreger also reported that teams are interested in Anaheim Ducks defender Ilya Lyubushkin, but they are not going to move him just yet.

It may seem like the market is saturated with right-shot defensemen, but these guys usually fetch their teams a lot of money after the trade deadline. If Walker is the last man down, the Flyers are going to field offers that reflect desperation on the market. So far, the Flyers’ stance on Walker has not changed, and they are happy to keep him for now.

Source: phillyhockeynow.com