Report finds only 4% of top companies’ net-zero pledges meet UN climate guidelines

The pace of change between governments and corporations is set to become a central part of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

Half of the world’s 2,000 largest listed companies have set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, but only a fraction have met strict UN guidelines for quality pledges, a report released on Monday shows. Does.

This is according to the latest analysis of the Forbes Global 2000 – a list of the world’s largest companies – by Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium including the University of Oxford.

It states that the number of companies net zero emissions target 40 percent increase from 702 in June 2022 to 1,003 in October 2023.

Quality over quantity?

However, the group warned that despite progress in terms of the number of companies setting net-zero targets, there is an urgent need to ensure that these targets are credible and live up to the promise. emissions reduction,

Only 4 percent of the targets meet the criteria set by the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, for example, by ensuring they cover all greenhouse gas emissions, starting to cut them immediately, and meeting interim and long-term targets. Include annual progress updates on. ,

Of those that set targets, only 37 percent had one that covered their Scope 3 emissions – those not produced by the company itself but linked to its value chain. Only 13 percent had a quality threshold for use carbon offset,

The report shows there is an over-reliance on low-quality carbon offset credits rather than emissions reductions.

a clear line in the sand

It is set to become a central part of the pace of change between governments and corporations COP28 climate talks in Dubai Starting in late November.

“A clear line has emerged on net zero. Countless net zero targets are lightweight in terms of credibility, but we can now say with certainty that most of the world’s largest listed companies are on the right side of the line of net zero intention. ” said John Lang, project lead for Net Zero Tracker.

“A proxy for visionary, future-proofing companies with credible net zero goal-setting, it asks a simple question: Are the companies we are investing in working for and on the right or wrong side of the line? “Buying from?”

