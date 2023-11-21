Report finds many fintech lenders ‘unprofitable’

Many European lending fintech companies lack proper credit experience and will never be profitable, according to a new report from credit fund Vinild.

Vinild said less than ten percent of the fintech lenders interviewed had employees with “previous relevant credit experience.”

It is defined by Vinild as an individual who has worked in a risk/underwriting team at a bank, credit fund or alternative lender that underwrote similar credit risks before joining the team.

Fabricio Mercier, founder and chief executive of Vinild, said: city ​​am This definition was “professional qualification agnostic”. However, he also said that to be considered appropriately experienced the person must have “at least” one and a half years of experience.

The Vinild report also raises concerns about the underwriting models used by fintech lenders.

It found that the general underwriting models of these lenders were composed of a black box using “fundamental” regression analysis. Vinhild also found that there was often no human overlay to assess the feasibility of the loans.

basic underwriting model

“When you really start looking into them, many of them are as simple as taking [credit] Scoring from other technology firms that provide scoring to banks,” Mercier said, noting that these scoring methods are no longer used by banks either.

The chief executive of Vinild explained that this was a “very slow factor”, with the score changing only once every two years. That means they can’t be used appropriately for smaller companies where market conditions could impact their credit “a lot,” Mercier said.

“The second issue is that some models are based on looking at the company’s bank account. And if there is enough money to run the business for the next six months, they will lend to this business for three months. So they don’t look at how resilient businesses are or what the business is doing. They just look at the credit balance,” he added.

Mercier said the point is that people can take advantage of loans at the best time for them “even if the situation is very risky.”

“It’s clear to us from the interviews that the best model is a hybrid model, where you use human common sense and you combine it with tools that allow people to get data quickly and operate efficiently ,” They said.

Fintech Investor Perspective

Tim Levene, chief executive of fintech investor Augmentum Fintech, told city ​​am, That human cover was “important.”

“Pure automation without any human influence will be a challenge. And I think most investors will struggle to support a lending business without that track record that really demonstrates you can do it without a human overlay,” Levene explained.

However, he acknowledged that there is no “one size fits all”.

“Depending on what you are lending, to what sector of the market and to whom and for how much, for how long, the combination of technology and human input will determine what makes sense,” he said.

For Levene, what was essential was the lender’s track record.

“As an investor in the fintech space, of course, whenever we look at an emerging and innovative digital lender, the question we ask is whether we have a view on the track record, their lending ability, You can take a look, and often you don’t. I have enough data points to be comfortable enough to take the plunge.

“If you look at the most successful trusted, digital lending platforms, they tend to be the ones that have been around for a long time. And it’s no surprise because they’ve built that track record over a long period of time through large amounts of data, through loan issuance and learning through many different cycles,” Levene explained.

“These businesses take time [to establish themselves] And often they’re probably not the flashiest, brightest fintechs in the room.”

unprofitable

Based on an analysis of their operating models, Vinild believes that many of Europe’s fintech lenders are running “unprofitable” businesses and will never be profitable.

Vinild found that the main reason for this was that lenders had significantly underestimated their marketing and operating costs, while dramatically overestimating the market opportunity.

For example, ecommerce was a €596 billion sales market in 2022 according to Statista. This seems like a big number. But because there is a 30-day sales cycle, fintech lenders in ecommerce have to lend 12 times a year to keep the same amount of money on their books,” Mercier explained.

“Also, most ecommerce companies are either operating overseas, or have very limited business history. With this in mind, the opportunity comes down to between €1.5 and €2.5 billion. It’s more than 200 times smaller!”

Additionally, the European market is much more complex for fintech lenders due to 27 different combinations of regulations, laws and languages.

Based on numbers collected by WinYield, with one product and one jurisdiction, the assets under management level for which a lending fintech would also be on par could be as high as €150m for a SaaS lender or €160m for a credit card lender. Is.

Vinhild said reaching these levels in many European countries could be challenging.

Source: www.cityam.com