Report finds 62% of Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck, making it the ‘main financial lifestyle’

The number of Americans who say they are very vulnerable shows no signs of improvement amid higher prices and higher interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said that “inflation is still very high,” indicating that interest rates will remain high for a long time.

One good thing: Some online savings account rates are now paying more than 5%, which is the most savers have been able to earn in nearly two decades.

Recent data is presenting a mixed picture of the state of the economy. Inflation has shown some signs of slowing, but the core personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses as a key measure, rose 0.3% in September.

The consumer price index, another indicator of inflation, also rose at a slightly faster pace than expected during the month, boosted by higher prices for food, gas and shelter. As a result, real average hourly earnings declined.

The consensus among economists and central bankers is that interest rates will remain high for a long time now.

“The combination of higher prices for goods and services, as well as higher interest rates, is causing many households to see their financial situation deteriorate,” said Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School.

“Many people are having to make the difficult choice to postpone discretionary spending to keep a lid on the cost of their debt payments and necessities,” he said. The resumption of student loan payments only increases this stress.

About 74% of Americans say they are stressed about finances, according to a separate CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey conducted in August. Inflation, rising interest rates and lack of savings contribute to those sentiments.

A CNBC survey found that 61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, up from 58% in March.

LendingClub and other reports show that many households have used up their cash reserves over the past few months.

Nearly half, or 49%, of adults have less or no savings than they did a year ago, according to a Bankrate survey.

On the positive side, those with balances, concentrated in higher-income households, are getting “better interest payments than they have received at any time in recent times,” House said.

According to Bankrate, high-yield savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts are now paying more than 5%, which is the most savers have been able to earn in nearly two decades.

