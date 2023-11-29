Report: FERC's $277 billion electricity price hike

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Electric Transmission Competition Coalition (ETCC) released a new report, FERC’s $277 Billion Electricity Price Increase, which features the most comprehensive combination of consumer opinion research about their views on electricity transmission competition. Is included. – and the impact on American families and business. The report details the significant and unnecessary costs that could result from FERC’s failure to enforce electricity transmission competition.

In the first national survey of its kind, ETCC found that an overwhelming majority of Americans – 91% – are concerned about the rising cost of electricity, and 88% want policymakers to adopt electricity transmission competition to reduce costs.

As the US moves toward clean energy production to meet its net-zero goals, we will need to spend an estimated $2.1 trillion[1] On new power transmission lines. Competitive bidding of power transmission projects has reduced the cost of building new transmission lines by up to 40%.[2],

With 60% of Americans now living paycheck to paycheck, it is imperative that FERC uphold its mandate to ensure fair and reasonable electricity prices for consumers by embracing electricity transmission competition.

in a statement, Paul Ciccio, President of the Power Transmission Competition Coalition, said: “FERC’s failure to enforce transmission competition will fuel electricity price inflation for American consumers for decades. Competition is popular across parties and has been the foundation of America’s economic success for generations. It is imperative that FERC move forward and enforce Order 1000; and opposes the anti-market, anti-competitive positions of electric utilities. “Billions of dollars of avoidable consumer costs are at risk.”

The full report can be downloaded here.

[1] Net-Zero America: Potential Pathways, Infrastructure, and Impacts, Princeton University, https://netzeroamerica.princeton.edu/?explorer=year&state=national&table=2020&limit=200

[2] Brattle Group: Cost savings offered by competition in electric transmission,

