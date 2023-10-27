Report exposes US billionaires and corporate profiteers enabling Israel's war on Gaza

With more than 7,300 Palestinians killed so far in Israel’s three-week bombardment of Gaza, a series of reports this week have revealed how US arms manufacturers and billionaire donors are enabling what legal scholars are calling genocide. Can.

Shares of major American and European war profiteers soared after Israel declared war in response to Hamas killing more than 1,400 Israelis and taking nearly 200 hostages. a report from Thursday eyes on relationships—the news site of LittleSys and the Public Accountability Initiative —targets five US firms with records of providing arms to Israel.

The outlet stressed that while announcing a supplemental funding request that includes $14.3 billion for Israel, US President Joe Biden last week called on “patriotic American workers” who are ‘building the arsenal of democracy’ and serving the cause of liberty,’ but it is the defense of company CEOs who make millions each year, and Wall Street shareholders, who are the real beneficiaries of warmongering.”

The five targeting industry giants collectively recorded $196.5 billion in military-related revenues last year, eyes on relationshipsinformed of. They are Boeing ($30.8 billion), General Dynamics ($30.4 billion), Lockheed Martin ($63.3 billion), Northrop Grumman ($32.4 billion), and RTX, formerly Raytheon ($39.6 billion).

“The top shareholders in these five defense companies largely include large asset managers, or large banks with asset management wings, including BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Fidelity, Capital Group, Wellington, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Newport Trust. “The companies include Longview Asset Management, Massachusetts Financial Services Company, Geode Capital and Bank of America,” the news outlet noted.

eyes on relationships It also highlighted how well-compensated chief executives are—and the CEOs—of Big Pharma, the fossil fuel industry, Wall Street, and foreign policy think tanks such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Are related to.

according to the report:

Boeing CEO David Calhoun took more than $64 million in total compensation from 2020-22 and owned 193,247 shares as of February;

General Dynamics CEO Phebe N. Novakovich took more than $64 million in total compensation from 2022-22 and owned 1,616,279 shares as of March;

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Tacklett took more than $66 million in total compensation from 2020-22 and owned 56,054 shares as of February;

Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy J. Warden took more than $61 million in total compensation from 2020-22 and owned 161,231 shares as of March; And

RTX CEO Gregory J. Hayes took more than $63 million in total compensation from 2020-22 and owned 801,339 shares as of February.

Other reporting this week has taken aim at those CEOs for their suggestions that Israel’s attack on Gaza is good for business.

During Lockheed Martin’s latest earnings call, Tacklet correctly predicted Biden’s request last week, saying that “there will continue to be options for supplemental requests related to support for Ukraine, Israel and potentially Taiwan.”

In addition to the request for Israel – which already receives about $4 billion in annual US military aid – Biden asked for $4 billion to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region and another $61.4 billion for Ukraine, which Battling Russian invasion.

“We are seeing significant geopolitical tensions all around the world, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the horrific attacks in Israel,” Warden said during Northrop Grumman’s Thursday earnings call.vice, “As we saw last week, [Biden] The Administration continues to request supplements for immediate needs, including to Ukraine and Israel, to include investments in weapons systems and defense industrial base preparation.”

As

Leverinformed of:

“Obviously, the situation in Israel is obviously a terrible situation, and it’s evolving as we speak,” Jason Aiken, chief financial officer and executive vice president of General Dynamics, said Wednesday. “But I think if you look at the potential for incremental demand that comes from this, the biggest thing that gets exposed and that really stands out is probably on the artillery side.” He continued: “Obviously that’s been a big pressure point so far with Ukraine, one thing we’re doing is doing everything we can to support our military customers. We’re moving from 14,000 rounds per month to very have quickly reached 20,000. We are working ahead of schedule to increase that production capacity to 85,000, even up to 100,000 rounds per month, and I think the situation in Israel is only going to put pressure on that demand. It’s the one.” Last week, about 100 activists gathered outside General Dynamics’ arms plant in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to protest the Israeli war, holding signs with slogans such as “Genocide: Brought to you by General Dynamics.”

Both

Lever And Vice It was also reported that during RTX’s Tuesday call, Hayes began by “acknowledging the tragic situation going on in Israel” before moving on to “an update on our end markets.”

If Congress approves Biden’s request for Israel, vice Explained, “Some of the money will be used to restore Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system, which RTX manufactured.” Hayes said: “I think really across the entire Raytheon portfolio, you’ll see the benefit of this restocking. In addition to what we think is going to be an increase in [U.S. Department of Defense] Top Line.”

It is not just defense officials who are enabling Israel to carry out mass slaughter of civilians in Gaza. As

eyes on relationships “Lobbying groups including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Democratic Majority for Israel are active in Washington, calling on lawmakers to send funds and weapons to Israel,” the report said.

The report names some of the billionaire donors to lobbying groups, including the New England Patriots and Kraft Group CEO Robert Kraft, private equity investor Mark Rowan, venture capitalist Gary Lauder, hedge fund managers Daniel Loeb and Paul Singer and Home Depot co-founders. Founders include Bernard. Marcus, who is also the founding president of the Israel Democracy Institute.

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) said Wednesday that Americans “know that putting billions of dollars in the pockets of arms dealers will not keep our children safe from weapons of war at home or around the world. It will not keep our loved ones.” Safe from toxins present in our air and drinking water. They know that lining the pockets of arms manufacturers won’t help families struggling to afford housing, medicine or groceries. They know defense contractors won’t protect Medicare and Social Security or protect our communities from the climate crisis.”

The CEOs of companies such as Lockheed Martin and RTX contrasted “mothers who can’t afford child care, youth who can’t pay their debts, veterans who can’t afford housing, and children who go to school hungry in Gaza. “There’s not a million-dollar budget for lobbying,” said Lee, one of the few members of Congress to push for a ceasefire in the U.S. “So it’s up to us to stand up for their needs.”

Source: www.commondreams.org