Report claims Apple will update the entire iPad range, but not until 2024

Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad 10th generation. Apple

A new report claims that Apple plans to update every single iPad, but there’s a catch: You’ll have to wait until next year for any of them to appear.

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to release an iPad this year, you’re not alone. This year, 2023, has been the first year that there has been no update for any of the tablets in this range – and as we are now in November, a new release is now absolutely unthinkable.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, the entire range will be updated in 2024. And new versions of every single model of iPad have never come out in the same year, at least not since the launch of the iPad mini.

Gurman has been saying for some time that there will be no new iPads in 2023, a claim I found very surprising.

I became a believer in the new Apple Pencil when it came out in October. After all, if a new Pencil-compatible iPad were on the horizon, Apple would have waited to launch the Pencil.

So, no new iPad, even the entry-level models, this year. That means the current iPad and iPad Pro are 13 months old, while the iPad Air has been 20 months since its last refresh, and the iPad mini, traditionally on a slow update schedule, hasn’t been upgraded in over two years. .

Starting by placing the iPad in the context of its recently released financial results, here’s what Gurman had to say: “It doesn’t help that Apple hasn’t released a new iPad in a full year, since Steve Jobs launched the product. The first time that happened was in 2010. Although the company introduced new watches and AirPods — two pillars of its wearables business — they were only minor updates. That makes it hard to compare the current holiday season to last year, when shoppers There were more reasons to upgrade.

It’s worth saying that all the current iPads are very good buys, from the ninth-generation iPad which is very affordable, to the gorgeous 10th-generation model, which this time last year was such an upgrade that Apple probably felt it didn’t need it. Rush to change it.

10th generation iPad. Is this due for the Spring 2024 refresh? Apple

My guess is that the Air will be the first new iPad we see in spring 2024. Some reports claim that the iPad Pro may launch alongside it, but I think the Pro may arrive later in the year. Apple has never released an iPad Pro and an iPad Air at the same time. However, the regular iPad may be refreshed with the Air in spring 2024.

Gurman adds: “Apple could try to bring out more new products, but the revamped iPads and AirPods aren’t ready yet. The company plans to update its entire iPad lineup during 2024. New low-end AirPods are also coming next year, with a refreshed Pro model due in 2025.

The iPad Mini may also launch in autumn of next year. Let’s be clear, refreshing four iPads in the same year (five if you count the two Pro model sizes) would be something Apple has never done before.

On the other hand, it has never announced three Mac processors on the same day – until October 30th.

