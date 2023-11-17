Report claims Apple will add OLED screens to iPad Air, iPad Mini in 2026

current ipad air

A new report says single-stack OLED screen iPad Air, 8.7-inch and iPad mini will arrive in 2026, as well as a new 12.9-inch iPad Air in 2027.

Apple has reportedly been working on an OLED screen for the iPad Pro for some time now. The latest rumor is that the display technology will be used in the 2024 iPad Pro and 2026 MacBook Pro.

Korean publications etnews is now backing up these claims, and adding more specific details. It says that following the iPad Pro in 2024, both the iPad Air and iPad mini will get single-stack OLED screens in 2026.

It further adds that in 2027, Apple will have OLED in both the revised iPad Pro and the new 12.9-inch iPad Air.

It is worth noting that earlier it was expected that the iPad Pro would use a double-stack OLED screen. While OLED improves contrast and brightness, its effective lifetime can be reduced and using a double-stack version increases this significantly.

This is a considerable improvement over the single-stack OLED screens that Apple was willing to change suppliers to achieve. Initially, Samsung reportedly refused to develop a double-stack system solely for Apple, and so it was dropped from the company’s plans.

However, within a few months, Samsung was reportedly prioritizing double stack development to win back orders from Apple.

etnews There are no details on the double stack display being used for either model. However, it does claim (in translation) that the 2027 revision of the iPad Pro will have “a next-generation panel that improves the light efficiency of the panel through color filter on encapsulation (CoE).”

This will reportedly reduce power consumption by 20%. It may also possibly be able to support an under-screen camera for Face ID.

a quirk in etnews The report notes that the 2026 iPad Mini is listed as having an 8.7-inch screen instead of the current model’s regular 8.3-inch.

Source: appleinsider.com