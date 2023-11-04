Report claims Apple Watch missed an important feature

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. What’s been missing since the first Watch? David Phelan

Over the years, the Apple Watch has evolved in many different directions. But a new report from Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett at Bloomberg claims that one feature was being considered that would have fundamentally changed the wearable’s usefulness: compatibility with Android phones.

The report claims that the watch’s engineers noticed many features that were not working. These included watch straps with sensors to collect data and, most interestingly, “an Ive-designed blood pressure cuff that did not need to be inflated.”

One of the things that never came to fruition was support for the Watch and companion Health app to work with Android as well as the iPhone. This makes a lot of sense if you want to sell more Apple Watches because there are so many Android phones around the world. As the report notes, “For some time, Apple engineers were also deeply engaged in an effort to make the Watch and Health apps compatible with the billions of Android devices in circulation. The move, codenamed Project Fennell, would have made the company’s health features — and the health benefits repeatedly highlighted by Apple — accessible to many more people, especially in countries where Apple has little market share.

In all likelihood, with this capability, Apple would have been able to become the most popular watch in the world very soon. However, a different sales figure got in the way: the success of the iPhone. The report continues, “But other business considerations prevailed: The work was almost complete when Project Fennel was cancelled, partly because the Apple Watch is a driver of iPhone sales. Someone with knowledge of the decision said, ‘If you left the Watch for Android, you would reduce the value of the Watch for the iPhone.’

Since the iPhone has more profit than the Apple Watch, it makes sense that Apple didn’t want to sacrifice an additional customer with the iPhone for additional Watch sales.

Instead, since the first Apple Watch, you need an iPhone to activate the watch. Not every smartwatch behaves the same way, many smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android. But to be honest, few are as powerful as the Apple Watch.

