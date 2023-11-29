Report claims Apple has stopped making 5G modems

Apple is trying to make its own 5G modem for the iPhone

A new leak claims that Apple is abandoning its plans to make its own 5G iPhone modem, but the claim could mean that the first attempt has been completed.

Apple’s iPhone currently uses 5G modems made by Qualcomm, and this is expected to continue until 2026. However, it has been working on producing its own 5G modem for a few years, and previously claimed it was having difficulties with the project.

Now a new report relayed by regular leaker yeux1122 says (in translation) that Apple is “approving” its development.

“Apple is said to have entered the approval phase of its ongoing investment in its 5G modem development department and workforce, which it has been developing in-house in recent years,” the report said. “In other words, it is expected that it will be installed in the fourth generation of the iPhone SE or later. Attempts to develop their own modem will fail and be completely wiped out.”

The leaker has tweeted that post of yeuz1122 Tech_Reve on Twitter/xWhich claims “multiple sources” are saying the same thing.

Tech_Reve writes, “This suggests that Apple’s efforts to include an in-house modem in the upcoming iPhone SE fourth generation or any subsequent attempts at in-house modem integration have failed,” and calls for complete abandonment. hopefully.

It is possible that reports may be unclear due to machine translation. But as described by yeux1122, the claim is that either the Apple 5G modem is ready for the next iPhone SE, or it has been abandoned entirely.

Tech_Reve doesn’t specify what other sources are saying, but his information has appeared questionable recently. This includes claims that Apple expects to ship 10 million Vision Pros by 2026, and that the iMac will get OLED screens in 2028.

Apple has abandoned projects before – for example, including Steve Jobs’ idea for an actual television set – but this seems unlikely for a 5G modem. There are technical and even bureaucratic hurdles for any company designing a 5G modem, but Apple has been designing processors for decades.

More, in 2019 Apple spent $1 billion on purchasing Intel’s entire modem business. This gave Apple all of Intel’s research, technology, and over 2,000 employees.

Source: appleinsider.com