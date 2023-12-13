Report calls for 'bold measures' to tackle rising formula milk prices

The rising price of formula milk is having a “devastating” impact on families and forcing them to make “difficult choices” about feeding their babies, according to a report.

Nearly 65% ​​of women surveyed for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) said they felt anxious or concerned about the cost of formula, which has increased by 25% over the past two years.

The same percentage reported a negative impact on family finances as a result of the cost.

The price of a can of the cheapest formula milk now exceeds the value of the £8.50 per week Healthy Start voucher that families receiving eligible benefits can claim.

Mamiya First Infant Milk (900g, Aldi) – the cheapest infant formula on the market – has increased from £6.99 to £9.39, a 34% increase in two years, while SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk (800g, Tesco ) has increased from £8.25 to £9.75 – up 18% over the same period.

Aptamil 1 First Milk (800g) has increased from £11.50 to £14.50, or 26%, in two years.

Women surveyed for the report said they have cut back on meals for the rest of the household, included cheaper cow’s milk in their baby’s diet prematurely and tried to breastfeed more to protect their own health. Their physical and mental health is harmed, while they suffer great pain in this effort. Face rising costs.

Around 83% of those surveyed supported immediate interim measures to help with costs, such as allowing parents to collect and use supermarket loyalty points and vouchers when buying formula milk, which is currently not allowed for formula milk. Prevents guidance aimed at preventing marketing.

But BPAS said “bold, long-term solutions” were needed, such as free or subsidized national infant milk, price caps, and a women-centred infant feeding policy “that would go a long way to a fairer and more equitable approach” ” Baby food”.

BPAS said that about 99% of babies are either fully or partially formula fed in the first six months of life.

The report follows recent findings from the Consumer and Markets Authority (CMA) that infant formula prices have increased by 25% in two years.

Only two suppliers accounted for 85% of infant formula sales, the CMA said, and there was “very limited availability” of own-brand alternatives.

The competition watchdog found that Aldi was the only supermarket to offer an alternative to own brands, meaning some parents switched as prices rose.

Claire Murphy, chief executive of BPAS, said: “Our report clearly shows the ongoing costs of formula are falling on women and their families. Some women also had increased feelings of guilt and shame about not breastfeeding. Will have to change.

“Supporting breastfeeding, quite literally, does not need to come at the cost of failing to tackle the issues of access to affordable, consistent supplies of formula milk, and we need some bold initiatives to achieve this.” Is.

“Infant feeding, whether at the breast or bottle, is both a child health issue and a matter of reproductive choice. We must get this right.”

Justine Roberts, chief executive of Mumsnet, said: “At Mumsnet, we often hear from parents who are struggling with the rising cost of formula milk, and we know that many mums believe more expensive brands are better for their babies. are better – despite their nutritional composition being strictly controlled.

“The current regulations on the marketing of formula – no matter how well-intentioned – mean that parents do not have all the information or support they need.

“It is clear that as well as immediate practical measures to support parents struggling financially with formula, we need better infant feeding support for new mothers. “This report is an important contribution to improving that support.”

Aldi said it has reduced the price of its Mamaia First Infant Milk from £9.39 to £8.99 on December 2.

Censuswide in October surveyed 1,001 UK women who had formula-fed their baby under the age of one in the past year.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com