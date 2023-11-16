Report: Bureau of Prisons not getting value from accreditation agency

FCI Terminal Island was one of the facilities recertified by the American Correctional Association. , [+] After deficiencies are found. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) operates 122 facilities housing approximately 160,000 federal prisoners. The BOP has several policies in place for the care of detainees, but a review by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) concluded that the BOP and the American Association of Corrections (ACA) have agreed that the ACA violates the BOP’s Will rely on internal program. review Report. As a result, it appears that the BOP is, in effect, paying the ACA to confirm the BOP’s own findings and thus providing no real validation or action for reform.

The BOP has old facilities that are in dire need of repair. It is estimated that the BOP needs approximately $2 billion to bring all of its institutions, many of which are over 50 years old, up to modern standards. The U.S. Senate has proposed $209 million for the BOP’s buildings and facilities account in fiscal year 2024, while House lawmakers have sought to allocate $273 million in their draft Commerce-Justice-Science spending bill. Both fall far short of what is needed to repair these aging prisons. There is a need for audits and inspections to identify facility needs, address issues in prisons so that they can be fixed/upgraded. The OIG concluded that there is little value in validation and, as a result, actual failures at BOP facilities are not being addressed.

The report follows surprise visits by the OIG to two women’s facilities, FCI Tallahassee and FCI Waseca, where OIG auditors found crumbling infrastructure, a shortage of medical staff and inmates being served rotten food. It makes one wonder what standard these facilities are held to and who is providing the monitoring.

The BOP awarded ACA a $2.75 million contract in 2018 to achieve accreditation and reaccreditation for BOP facilities. The OIG’s conclusion was that “…it appears that the BOP is not getting value from the ACA reauthorization process it implemented. We also did not identify instances where the BOP violated the health, safety, and Used the ACA’s accreditation process to improve BOP standards for safety.

Although BOP facilities are not required by law or regulation to undergo any accreditation or reaccreditation process, BOP believes that getting its facilities accredited is an important corrective industry practice. BOP officials informed the OIG that the ACA contract enabled the BOP to obtain an independent, third-party review of its operations and programs to ensure compliance with correctional industry practices and standards. Currently, all BOP facilities are accredited by the ACA.

During the reaccreditation process, ACA reviewers review and sample records, files, and logs over a 3-year period to determine whether continued compliance has been maintained. According to ACA’s Policy Manual, ACA’s process for reaccreditation mirrors that of initial accreditation, including the visiting committee process and the format and timeframe for completing the Visiting Committee Report (VCR). However, the OIG reported that current BOP and ACA officials told them that an agreement had been reached whereby the ACA had modified its standard reaccreditation process for BOP facilities. Among other things, the agreement eliminated the file review typically conducted by the ACA Visiting Committee – and thus the independent evaluation of the facility – and instead provided that the ACA would rely on the BOP’s program review process. The result is that it is the BOP reviewing the BOP and no real validation is taking place.

By June 2023, all BOP facilities were fully accredited by the ACA. Each fiscal year, approximately 35 BOP institutions and other facilities go through the process to prepare for ACA re-accreditation (or in rare cases, accreditation) review, and each management analyst reviews the management of approximately 8 to 12 of these institutions and facilities. Is responsible for.

While the OIG noted the BOP’s intention to conduct an independent evaluation of its practices, as stated by BOP officials, BOP policy states that re-accreditation will be accomplished through the BOP’s program review process, which includes the ACA. The reviewer will oversee the process with the program review team. Done to ensure the integrity of the program review process. However, the ACA did not consistently follow procedures to validate the integrity of the BOP’s program review process. As a result, the BOP is, in effect, paying the ACA to adopt the BOP’s findings from its program review process as its own, and so the OIG concluded that it appears that the ACA’s reaccreditation process is currently being handled by the BOP. does not significantly enhance the operations and programs of the Has been implemented.

Infrastructure is just one aspect of the review. In a September 2023 review of staffing shortages in federal health care programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee found that from mid-2019 to mid-2021, the BOP made less progress toward addressing the health care worker shortage. Has progressed. However, the overall fill rate for institutional health services positions never exceeded 85 percent, and the fill rate declined from August 2021 to at least July 2022, which appears to be driven by both a decrease in hiring and an increase in resignations it occurs.

Challenges keep coming. The findings of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee report are consistent with a 2021 OIG survey of BOP employees’ perceptions of the BOP’s pandemic response, which indicated that nearly one-third of BOP employees were considering leaving their jobs. Additionally, the 2022 Federal Employee Perspective Survey results indicated that BOP employees were dissatisfied with their jobs and the organization and that the BOP ranked last out of 432 federal subconstituencies in the area of ​​employee engagement and satisfaction.

There is a reason the BOP continues to have problems in its facilities and as these ACA audits reveal, not only are they a waste of taxpayer money, they are doing very little to improve the operation of federal prisons which have become badly outdated. And there is shortage of staff.