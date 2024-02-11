Report: Black women entrepreneurs generate nearly $100B

By Jeffrey McKinney

Despite financial challenges, Black women pushed ahead with business building during the pandemic.

A silver lining emerged from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic that helped Black women entrepreneurs grow faster than some of their peers.

The 38-page report, the 2024 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report, is telling as it shows how Black women can start or grow businesses when given new opportunities. For example, targeted grant programs during the pandemic helped them significantly increase revenue. This is potentially a game-changer for women who have historically been left out of the entrepreneurial ecosystem at large. The aid comes amid recent protests against companies funding businesses including black women owners.

According to the report, women-owned businesses are expected to grow nearly twice as much as men-owned businesses across all sectors between 2019 and 2023, driven primarily by Black entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the report does not shed light on the problems that Black women business owners face. They include business closures, battling obstacles to raise enough capital and the need to generate revenue on par with some of their other small business competitors.

While the report reveals many victories for Black women entrepreneurs, it also indicates that more progress is needed to help them overcome obstacles and achieve future success. The following figures show what happened from 2019-2023:

Despite financial challenges, Black women pushed ahead with business building during the pandemic. Black women-owned businesses grew to nearly 2.1 million, accounting for nearly 15% of all women-owned businesses. Black women-owned businesses were the only female demographic with a majority share (52.1%) of owned businesses compared to their male peers. They employed 528,000 people and had total revenues of $98.3 billion.

Black women’s businesses performed better during the financial crisis in 2008. Their revenue increased by nearly 33% to $47,300 in 2023, while the revenue of all women-owned businesses increased by 11.2% to $192,600. Firms owned by Black women were more likely to be in industries like restaurants and retail, businesses hit harder by pandemic lockdowns. Being smaller and less profitable, black women owners had fewer financial resources to rely on.

Revenue for Black women entrepreneurs increased by nearly 50%, compared with nearly 26% for all women-owned firms and nearly 24% for businesses owned by Black men. The number of Black women-owned businesses grew nearly 13%, well below all women-owned firms and slightly more than businesses owned by Black men.

In 2023, businesses owned by white men generated nearly 16 times the average revenue ($754,000) of businesses owned by Black women. Interestingly, the report revealed that if Black women-owned businesses could reach that revenue level, they would add an additional $1.5 trillion in revenue to the country’s economy.

So, what is the call to action? Observers argue that maintaining grant programs, greater exposure to the private and public sector, and a greater gateway to access capital are ways that can help black women prosper and become bigger players in their fields.

The report highlights the importance of no-cost programs that help women network for funding and partnership opportunities, including the Milestone Circles program.

Gerry Stengel, founder and president of VentureNeer, whose efforts include researching issues plaguing minority and women entrepreneurs. black enterprise via email to discuss the findings of the report. Her firm partnered with Wells Fargo on reports with CoreWomen and Women Impacting Public Policy.

Happen: What are the biggest takeaways – pros and cons – from the report for Black women entrepreneurs?

Stengel: Black women face systemic disadvantages in starting and growing businesses due to significant wage gaps and limited access to financial resources and support. In 2019, women-owned businesses bounced back from the financial crisis and surpassed pre-crisis average revenue levels. However, businesses owned by Black/African American women did not see the same improvement. Yet, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was increased availability of capital, training, mentorship, and business development opportunities through supplier diversity programs, the average revenue of Black/African American women-owned businesses was higher than any other group. increased more than.

Happen: Why is there such a huge gap between the revenues collected by Black female small business owners compared to their white male counterparts?

Stengel: Black women face systemic disadvantages in starting and growing businesses due to significant wage and wealth gaps and limited access to financial resources. This increases the likelihood of side-entrepreneurs having lower average revenues than full-time entrepreneurs.

Happen: Why are businesses owned by black women reportedly closing at a higher rate than some of their peers? What is the cause of that problem and how can it be prevented?

Stengel: Limited access to capital can hinder business growth by creating operational challenges, cash flow issues and reducing flexibility in adapting to economic changes such as COVID-19. This highlights the need to address the racial wealth gap and provide more support and resources to Black/African American women entrepreneurs.

Happen: Accessing capital remains an ongoing challenge for Black women entrepreneurs, often forcing them to rely on personal savings and credit cards to obtain financing to open or expand. What programs and resources would you suggest using for help?

Stengel: Community development financial institutions are local mission-based lenders that provide affordable loans and often technical assistance to underserved entrepreneurs. Use the Wells Fargo Small Business Resource Navigator to find one in your area. While grants are in short supply during the pandemic, you can periodically search for keywords or set up Google alerts to notify you when new opportunities arise. Kiva is a form of crowdfunding where you can raise interest-free loans. Crowdfunding – IFundWomen through platforms like Indiegogo and Kickstarter – is an opportunity to raise money from the crowd and increase awareness of your product or service.

Val Jones, head of the Wells Fargo Women’s Division for Small Business, was inspired by the tremendous progress made by Black women when she reviewed the report’s data. From the epidemic. It is a testament to their resilience and the breadth and depth of support they have received from government institutions, banks, corporations and philanthropic organizations that must be sustained,” he said. “However, as impressive as these achievements are, this is by no means the end point. “There is still much progress that needs to be made to provide equal opportunities for Black women entrepreneurs.”

