Report: AWS to reorganize sales teams amid slow cloud revenue growth - SiliconANGLE

Amazon Web Services Inc is planning a major overhaul of its 60,000-strong sales force to address problems that have loosened its grip on the global cloud computing market as rivals such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Corp continues to go. from strength to strength.

This is according to a report today in The Information, which states that Amazon.com Inc. Matt Garman, head of sales for the cloud unit, plans to unify various sales teams that have developed “conflicting sales strategies” within the company. The plan also calls for changes to the way AWS deploys its technical staff to help customers, the report said. This comes after a growing number of AWS customers expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s current practices.

Although AWS still remains the most dominant player in the cloud computing infrastructure-as-a-service market, the company has been hampered by slow growth. Furthermore, it has reportedly failed to meet its internal growth targets at a time when the industry is rapidly shifting its focus to artificial intelligence.

A report from Business Insider last month claimed that AWS is falling short of its sales targets in two key areas – its startup and small-business divisions – and will almost certainly miss its targets in 2023.

Furthermore, AWS’s public disclosures show that it is unable to match the growth displayed by its two main rivals in the cloud, Microsoft and Google, although it is still much larger, at least in the infrastructure sector of the market. .

It’s difficult to make an apples-to-apples comparison because the three companies report their cloud numbers differently, but it’s clear that AWS is facing some challenges. In its most recent earnings call, AWS revealed that its cloud revenue grew 12% in its fiscal third quarter. However, Microsoft reported that its cloud business grew 29% year-over-year, while Google Cloud’s 22% growth rate outpaced even Amazon’s.

Business Insider noted that AWS also faces other problems, with employees reportedly concerned about high turnover among high-ranking executives. Some well-known AWS executives, including former senior vice president Charlie Bell, marketing chief Rachel Thornton, and data center vice president Chris Vonderhaar, have left the company over the past few years, and the rate at which lower-level managers are leaving has also increased. Has left the company. Reportedly there has been an increase. According to the report, many of those who left cited “burnout” as the main reason for their departure, while many were asked to do more after mass layoffs earlier this year.

Business Insider said AWS’s sales and marketing teams have already undergone a major restructuring this year, eliminating some overlapping roles and giving regional leaders more control over decision making. AWS said at the time that the restructuring of its sales teams was aimed at better serving customer needs.

Source: siliconangle.com