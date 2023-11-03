A report by Research & Markets predicts a significant CAGR of 17.6% for the global plant-based food market by 2027.

According to the report, dairy alternatives currently have the largest market share, which is not surprising since they are purchased by many consumers who do not otherwise follow a plant-based diet. However, egg alternatives are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, gaining popularity as they are cholesterol-free and suitable for people with egg allergies.

The Asia Pacific region is said to have the largest share in the plant-based food market, driven by innovative technologies, collaboration between domestic and international food companies, and government R&D. The North American market, especially the US, is also expected to see significant growth; This will be driven by environmental concerns and the increasing availability of plant-based foods.

Several trends are predicted to impact the market in the coming years. For example, AI and 3D printing technology will be used to improve the taste and texture of plant-based foods, while the rise of social media marketing will help plant-based companies reach a wider audience.

Consumers prioritize well-being

The report also analyzed the impact of the pandemic on the market, finding that it initially disrupted supply chains, but the long-term impact has been positive for plant-based foods. This is due to consumers increasingly prioritizing health and wellness.

These findings are also supported by other research; PBFA’s recent report found that U.S. plant-based food dollar sales are projected to increase 6.6% to $8 billion in 2022, while animal-based and total food and beverage sales are expected to decline 3%. The report also predicts significant growth for the plant-based egg market, which saw a 14% increase in sales revenue last year.

“The findings of our report show that consumers want plant-based foods for every eating occasion,” said Lynette Kwon, PBFA data analyst. “From breakfast to seafood to ready-to-drink beverages, consumers are discovering a variety of flavors and types available to them. “We expect plant-based options to continue to grow across all categories in the retail/grocery sector through ongoing innovation.”

Source: vegconomist.com