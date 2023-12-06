Replika’s library of over 25,000 open source models has been used by over 2 million software developers. With the new funding, the co-founders are looking to expand their user base. repeat

Amid the AI ​​land grab, open source models whose code is available for anyone to modify and use are competing with their proprietary counterparts. They’re getting bigger (Meta’s Llama 2 has been trained on 70 billion parameters) and even getting better than ChatGPT at performing specific tasks. Now, as interest in open source AI tools continues to grow, it’s prime time to become a startup that hosts and runs open source software, said Ben Fershman, CEO of Replicate, a platform used by 2 million software developers. To reach out and manipulate more and more. 25,000 open source AI models.

Replika saw the biggest boost in growth this year when popular open source models like the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion 2.0 and Meta’s large language model Llama 2 were added to its library. The platform also saw an increase in traffic following a sudden but temporary change in OpenAI’s leadership in late November.

“There’s huge interest in people switching to the open source model because they don’t want to be locked into a proprietary platform that may disappear at some point,” Farshman said.

The startup announced on Tuesday that it has raised $40 million in Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Nvidia’s VC arm nVentures, HeavyBit, Sequoia, and Y Combinator. The round values ​​the San Francisco-based startup at $350 million, and brings Replika’s total funding to about $58 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Fershman and co-founder and CTO Andreas Jansson discovered the need for a platform that would enable software developers to access the latest AI models before today’s biggest open source models like Meta’s Llama 2 and Stable Diffusion entered the mainstream. Will make it easier to do.

While working as a machine learning engineer at Spotify, Jansen realized that most of the progress in AI was locked inside academic research, hidden behind long descriptions and complex diagrams that required them to solve real-world problems. Makes it useless. In 2019, he teamed up with former colleague Fershman, who created the product lead at software unicorn Docker, to launch Replicate, a system for developers to package and ship their work. Their goal was to do the same for researchers by making their open source AI and machine learning software available to others.

Replicate isn’t the only startup providing compute resources to run open source models. Competition comes from highly valued startups like Together AI, which recently raised a $102.5 million Series A round, the $4.5 billion Hugging Face, and OctoML, which is valued at $850 million, as well as tech giants like Nvidia, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft Is. Which offer similar products for running and optimizing machine learning models on the cloud.

One argument against the open source model is that there are a range of security risks: they can be used for malicious purposes such as engineering phishing and biological attacks, but open source proponents argue that the model means the code is transparent. It will face more scrutiny, which will ultimately make the models safer. Replicate has partially addressed this problem through filters that detect and ban models from producing harmful content. But because checkers incorrectly mark secure content as unsafe, they can be disabled.

Still, the growth in demand for open source models is evident on Replika’s platform, which is home to models that can generate and edit music, video, text, and images. A “face restoration” AI model that can turn blurry old photos into clear images has been used nearly 60 million times. Another AI model that can replace one face with another within two seconds has been run about 30 million times. That’s partly because large open source AI models can be fine-tuned for specific use cases by training on custom data, making them cheaper and faster to use, Farshman said. “You can fine-tune some of these models for a dollar and 10 minutes,” he said.

But this fine-tuning is a more complex process than models you can use off the shelf. “By definition, open source technology is harder to use than closed source products,” said Matt Bornstein, partner at Andreessen Horowitz, who led the round.

Replicate charges developers anywhere from 36 cents to $20 per hour for how long a model runs. The startup has partnered with NVIDIA to provide GPUs of different sizes and capabilities and works with several cloud providers like Coreweave and Google Cloud. “Compared to many other AI companies, we have a very clear business model in which we sell infrastructure in exchange for money,” he said, adding that the startup is still not profitable.

The new funding will be used to attract more software developers to the platform and provide additional services to enterprise customers such as security, compliance and model performance monitoring. Its 30,000 paying customers include companies like BuzzFeed, Getty-owned Unsplash, and startups like Character AI and Labelbox, which use Replicate to run open source models. Fershman, himself a software engineer who previously founded three tech startups, admits he’s still not a machine learning expert like his co-founder Jansson. But through Replika, which makes using open source AI models simple, the technology is more accessible to him and others like him.

“Machine learning models can do a lot of the annoying bug squashing tasks that software developers actually spend most of their time doing,” he said. “I can do fun creative things.”