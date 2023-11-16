Replay introduces AI for mobile game ads and raises $8 million

GamesBeat Next’s on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you may have missed. watch now

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, Replay, has unveiled its technology for combining AI with mobile game advertising to create more effective ads in much less time. The company has also raised $8 million so far.

Replay’s AI aims to automate video creation for marketing purposes, promising effectiveness and speed in creating ads.

The company already operates a platform that processes more than $5 billion in ad spend annually. Focusing on collaborations with major gaming companies globally, Replay’s technology now generates thousands of video ads every month. The company’s latest AI innovation is known for its automated video creation from data or text prompts, which is a milestone in gaming advertising.

“Creating Replay AI is a natural step that comes from the video intelligence platform, expertise and data models we have invested in over the years,” said CEO Joao Vieira da Costa. “When we got the construction product into the hands of early adopters we were amazed – the empowerment impact is real and is supercharging professionals like we have never seen in over a decade of the industry. We saw that signs were being given by creative and non-creative people after midnight.

events

GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023

Did you miss GamesBeat Next? Visit our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds in the gaming industry about the latest developments and their opinions about the future of gaming.

Watch Now Replay helps automate video ads.

He said, “We know that the market is big and many competitors will definitely come. At Ripley, we try to take the edge off with the level of data we already process into insights, along with a genuine love for helping the individuals we’re happy to call customers. Is.

This is clearly part of a trend of using AI to enhance business processes like creating ads.

“The market is exploding,” da Costa said. “More than a year ago, we began developing generative AI capabilities. “And it wasn’t until then that we were able to create an entire video from scratch using AI.”

Da Costa said the market is very sensitive to what the company is doing and the opportunity is big. Replay has about 30 people, with most of the product team in Portugal.

The hallmark of Replay’s AI success lies in its ability to generate videos based on data from customers’ ad-network accounts and games. Using advanced computer vision, AI understands in-game data, interprets tags, and dynamically produces real-time video creatives.

The company turns approximately $5 billion of advertising spend per year into its data platform and it uses that information with its generative AI models to instantly create videos for clients. It can incorporate your existing videos and ads and tailor your ads as needed.

Humans can review the work but replay video ads can be delivered directly to customers’ ad networks.

“We get feedback in real time and we can automatically iterate the video and take it live,” da Costa said. “The customer doesn’t need to touch it. What Replay was always able to do was give you information should you check data from other sources. If changes are necessary, they can be implemented in a much shorter time rather than a week or more with manual work.

Ripley uses a lot of its expertise to reduce rework time.

“Because it creates a feedback loop, we can then review it live. We can recap and analyze those elements, which are the facts that we use along with metrics that can give us a way to draw conclusions,” he said. “The AI ​​generator automatically creates a new video ad. We think it’s a very hot topic.”

Additionally, Replay automatically launches these videos within ad campaigns, measures performance fatigue, and creates creative variations for different ad networks. This approach, powered by Ripley’s Learning Language Model (LLM), transforms video tags and metrics data into fresh and successful content.

Innovating further, Replay has introduced a unique text-to-video platform that empowers user acquisition and creative teams to make AI-powered changes to existing videos or create entirely new ones. Able to copy the styles of competitors, this platform provides a competitive edge in the market.

The technology’s potential to change the marketing landscape for gaming companies globally was underlined by da Costa.

Da Costa started the company in 2019. And now Replay says it is a leader in creative insights within mobile gaming advertising. Replay’s AI-powered platform automatically creates marketing videos from ad-network data, product content and text signals.

With an emphasis on performance optimization leveraging advanced computer vision and AI models, Replay caters to global gaming brands seeking to drive growth and efficient marketing strategies. The company operates in San Francisco, London and Porto, with an emphasis on innovation and customer-centric solutions.

“We secretly have some pilot customers that we’ve done this with and they’re very big customers,” Da Costa said. “They are already at the stage where it is very useful, sometimes producing hundreds or even thousands of videos per month. It has been very intense.”

gamesbeat’s cult “Where passion meets business” when covering the sports industry. What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you – not only as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com