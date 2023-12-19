'Replacement is normal': How difficult is it to repair your smartphone?

As Europe looks to change its throwaway culture and cut down on e-waste, we spoke to Bas Flipson, professor of industrial design engineering at TU Delft in the Netherlands, about what it takes to fix your smartphone.

Environmental experts have long decried Europe’s throwaway culture when it comes to electronic devices. When they break, we often throw them away instead of repairing them.

But repairing them instead of buying new ones costs billions of euros every year. Euronews spoke to Bas Flipson, professor of industrial design engineering at TU Delft in the Netherlands, to find out what the smartphone repair process actually entails.

“In [our lab], we assess the ease of disassembly. For example, look at smartphones. Everyone knows that screens often break. But batteries also deteriorate after a few years.

“Here you have the battery. These are the only parts, so we broke it down to see how easily accessible this part is. But there are other problems involved, like the back cover, which breaks. Make it It is made of glass, and it breaks very easily. It is really hard to repair or replace the back cover because you need to access it from top to bottom and you need to break all the parts. If you There are very breakable parts underneath, so you need to peel off several other parts before you can get to that part.

“There is another screen. It’s definitely broken. And if you repair the screen it won’t really work because you also need to replace a chip that defines it as an original part .

“There’s a lot of glue involved. There’s, of course, a lot of glue around the edges. When you put things together, they’re waterproof. And waterproof means you have to glue it. If You want to put it back together, you have to buy the sticker that includes the glue. You must have it. But it is also difficult to stick it back together and you have to be very professional in that sense.

“Maybe 40 years ago, repairing was the norm. And now changing is the norm. So there’s a lot to do. You can make a good repair or design for renewal, but if the consumer doesn’t change their culture even a little bit, So it’s a little hard. So we have to!”

Source