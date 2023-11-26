Replace customer service with your own Google-like experience

Search has become a part of almost everyone’s life. getty

Search has become a part of almost everyone’s life. You would be hard pressed to find someone who has never searched on Google. And new advances in artificial intelligence are empowering conversational, human-like interactions with search experiences, which is having an exciting impact on the world of customer service. Imagine this kind of search engine power on your company’s website (or in the hands of your customer support teams). Well, Elastic offers exactly that. According to Chris Blazer, senior director of innovation and engineering at Elastic, “Elastic is like a Google search bar on your company’s website, providing customers with accurate and relevant search results.”

Elastic started when its founder, Shay Bannon, was building an app for his wife to manage her recipes. It’s very simple for a coder, but why stop at recipes? Why not create a similar set of tools for any company building their own search applications to help customers find answers and support customer service agents internally? That’s what happened, and today, Elastic tools are used by over 50% of the Fortune 500 (and many others).

I had the chance to interview Blazer for an episode amazing business radio To discuss this powerful tool in the digital self-service world. Our customer experience research shows that the phone is still the most popular means of communication for customers to get support, with more and more people turning to a company’s website to find answers rather than taking the time to call customer support. Want to go and take customer support into your own hands? , While customer support agents may be better equipped to help with complex issues and answer more difficult questions, the power of AI-enhanced search tools is becoming an essential way for customers to find information.

I’ve said that when it comes to customer service, customers no longer compare you directly to a competitor. Instead, they compare you to the best service you can get from any type of company, inside or outside your industry. Blaser says the same is true with the self-service search experience. Although they can’t directly compare your search experience to Google, customers will compare you to Amazon, Target, Apple, and any other company with a powerful search solution.

In the early days, search and chatbot technology worked on “keyword triggered responses,” in which you typed in a word or phrase, and the bot would find related topics. That technology now seems somewhat primitive compared to how search has evolved. In the last year alone, the public learned about ChatGPT, Google Bard, and other generative AI search tools that deliver a far better search experience. For example, in the past, you could type in “discount mobile phone plans” and get some good answers back. Today, you type, “I live in California and there are five other members of my family. Can you tell me the best family plan for iPhone?” The result will almost seem like you’re talking to a person. And if you want more information about the plan, ask more questions.

There is a big benefit to the customer movement towards happiness, They get the answers they want quickly and efficiently. But what does this mean for customer service agents? Are their jobs in danger? According to Blazer, the industry is far from eliminating customer support departments. In fact, AI and advanced search technology are making customer support agents smarter, if not more important than ever. The search bar and other self-service options may not always answer all of a customer’s questions. Sometimes, the problem is more complex, and that’s where a savvy customer service agent takes over. And as mentioned earlier, that agent often relies on similar internal search solutions to help them find the best answers for their clients. The combination of the two working together is exponentially more powerful than either working separately, as the old saying goes, “the sum is greater than the parts.”

And powerful research can go further than producing a good answer. it can give good results personalized Answer. Technology has evolved with the ability to recognize the customer and customize the response.

Blaser shared several insights about how to use search technology to deliver a better customer experience, and at the end of our interview, he emphasized that many companies are already doing this but are still learning the latest tools. Are not using. With generative AI and other conversational AI tools, we have the opportunity to build something better, and we can build it quickly and cost-effectively. Customer service has always been a way to differentiate yourself from the competition. Using AI-enhanced search technology can be another arrow in your customer service quiver to gain a competitive advantage and delight your customers.