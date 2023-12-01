Repeated rumor claims iPhone 16 models will have action button with force sensor

iPhone 15 Pro Max

More rumored evidence suggests Apple may be planning to bring an action button to every iPhone 16 model, making it capacitive and incorporating pressure sensitivity.

The action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may migrate to the rest of the lineup in 2024. Buttons can be programmed with different actions or shortcuts for quick, system-wide commands.

According to a report by macrumors, evidence is growing that Apple’s “Project Atlas” will bring a capacitive, force-sensitive action button to the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Anonymous sources have provided “extensive evidence” to confirm this rumor.

There is nothing new to add, other than to suggest that there is growing evidence about the possibility of such a feature. Anonymous sources previously shared that Apple would add a “Capture” button below the power button, move the mmWave cutout, and make the action button capacitive.

Those sources referred to the capture button plans as “Project Nova” and the action button plans as “Project Atlas”. Apple previously planned to make the power and volume buttons capacitive, but this did not happen due to technical problems and it was referred to as “Project Bongo”.

So far only one leaker has repeated this rumor. There has been no statement yet from big names like Mark Gurman or Ming-Chi Kuo.

Rate these rumors

The capture button and capacitive buttons are very much in question, but it seems clear that Apple will bring action buttons to all iPhone models. Rumors of an action button coming to a future iPhone SE arose before Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro, so it seems like Apple always wanted it for more models.

Capacitive buttons have been rumored before

Apple will want to have action buttons throughout its entire lineup for the same reason it wants Dynamic Island and USB-C everywhere — stability. It will be easier for developers creating features if they know that the feature can be used on every new device sold.

We’re not ready to bet on capacitive buttons or capture buttons. This rumor is rated “possible” because the main takeaway from Thursday’s update is that the action button is coming to all models. If we were rating the other rumors separately, we would be considering them “unlikely.”

Source: appleinsider.com