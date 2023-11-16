Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls fellow Republican the P-word after criticizing her lack of 'maturity'

Representative Darrell Issa of California this week called out his Republican House colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for lacking “maturity and experience” in pursuing the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

He responded with a tweet of a video of former President Donald Trump saying Issa is a “p-sy.”

Greene has launched an attack on eight GOP representatives who decided to side with Democrats to stop the effort to impeach Mayorkas. They charged that the Homeland Security chief violated a 2006 law ordering DHS to maintain “operational control” at the border — a duty that has not been met, according to Green and others.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, leaves her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Nicolas KMM/AFP via Getty Images)

She filed a privileged motion, which forced the House to vote within a 48-hour period, but her face blew up on November 13 when she could not garner the votes to impeach the Secretary of State.

Greene named Republicans Issa, Cliff Bentz of California, Representative Ken Buck of Colorado, John Duarte of California, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Tom McClintock of California, Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and Representative Mike Turner of Ohio as traitors among the seven . The minute-long video was posted on the X platform the morning after his measures failed.

8 Republicans join Democrats to kill my impeachment article against Mayorkas https://t.co/DYCLubvjJH – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) 14 November 2023

The articles of impeachment were voted down by 201 Democrats and the aforementioned eight Republicans, a move that would send his resolution back to the Homeland Security Committee. Had the vote gone the other way, Mayorkas would have been the first Cabinet member to be impeached in 147 years.

After lashing out at her colleagues on Tuesday, Issa commented on their decision to vote against her party and took a dig at Greene’s conduct.

“The history of privileged motions is that they are brought by the majority leader or the minority leader. Privileged resolutions have historically not been brought by a single member. And when they come from a member, they are often sent to committee, like it was yesterday,” the politician said Tuesday morning, as reported by The Hill.

Issa said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hard-working member of Congress, but I believe she lacked the maturity and experience to understand what she was asking for, and we were forced to do so on short notice in the House.” How many were not prepared.” ,

Greene responded with a tweet the same morning, “Darrell Issa is right, I am a hard-working member of Congress who puts the American people first. But we all know what Darrell Issa is missing… [a series of balls from different sports emojis],

Darrell Issa is right, I am a hard-working member of Congress who puts the American people first. But we all know what Darrell Issa is missing… 🏈🏀⚾️🎾🎱 https://t.co/j4YX9Gc5Fp – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) 14 November 2023

In a follow-up video Trump was quoted as saying, “She says she’s crazy.”

Elected to the House of Representatives in 2020, Greene is among a group of Republicans who hold Mayorkas and the Biden administration responsible for increased migrant flows, especially after the expiration of strict COVID-era immigration policies. The Republican group claims Homeland Security has failed by not maintaining full “operational control” of the country’s southern border.

The Department of Homeland Security has called this stance unacceptable.

According to Forbes, in a statement released Thursday, November 14, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Mia Ehrenberg called his political anger “unfounded” and his calls for impeachment “reckless.”

“Instead of continuing his reckless impeachment moves and attacks on law enforcement, Congress should work with us to keep our country safe, build on the progress DHS is making, and fix our broken immigration system. “There must be much-needed reforms, which only law can address.” Ehrenberg said in the release.

Read the original story on Atlanta Black Star.

Source: atlantablackstar.com