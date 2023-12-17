Rents expected to decline in many US cities as markets near 'oversupply': Real estate report

(Nexstar) – Renters may finally be able to let go next year.

Zumper’s annual rent report released this week found 55 of the 100 cities analyzed saw a decline in rent prices from last year. An additional 17 are flat year-over-year.

The report forecasts that rent prices will remain “soft” until at least the first half of 2024.

According to Jumper, one reason for the decline in prices is the recent increase in supply, as new apartment buildings and complexes open in fast-growing cities. Real-time data providers like Zillow and ApartmentList also show rent growth for new apartments.

Nationwide, the cost of renting a one-bedroom is set to decline by one-tenth of a percent in 2023, but is expected to decline by a larger margin in 2024 in cities where supply has caught up with demand, Zumper reports. Sun Belt cities from Phoenix to Austin and Orlando have seen one-bedroom rents decline between 5% and 11%.

“This trend has been most evident during the pandemic, including on some of the most popular Zoomtowns

Phoenix and Austin,” the report reads. “Texas cities—particularly Austin and Dallas—have been extremely optimistic in bringing new multifamily developments to market.”

Outside the Sun Belt, Denver, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City have all been attracting new residents for years. Now, after so much new development, Zumper says the rental market may be filled with more vacant housing units than there are potential tenants.

“Many cities in the Intermountain region are close to oversupply,” explains Anthemos Georgiades, CEO of Zumper. “We expect prices in these cities to fall more rapidly than the national average.”

The increased supply of brand new apartments coming online in 2024 could make it a good time for renters to find a good deal or upgrade to a nicer location.

If interest rates decline, as is expected to happen next year, some affluent renters may choose to become home buyers, meaning competition for luxury rentals will also reduce.

In the Midwest, rents have remained stable in big cities like Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis. “These cities aren’t necessarily remote-work darlings,” Jumper writes, “but they are quietly attracting new residents looking for a more affordable, relaxed lifestyle.”

On the other hand, there are places like New York City, which Rent Report calls “notoriously in short supply.” The average price of a one-bedroom there is more than $4,100 and the average price of a two-bedroom is about $4,800.

While Zumper predicts an easier market is on the way for the 100 cities he studied, overall housing costs are still one of the major factors driving inflation. According to tracking by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rental prices rose 0.5% from October to November and are up 6.9% over the past year. Although these increases are lower than recent peaks, they are still much faster than before the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

