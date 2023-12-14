Rentec Direct has announced a major update to its reporting features, bringing a series of enhancements designed to streamline operations for landlords and property managers.

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rentec Direct, a leading provider of property management software, has announced significant updates to the reports and reporting features within the platform. The updates feature a comprehensive visual overhaul, backed by significant speed improvements. Clients can now enjoy an even more user-friendly interface, advanced filtering capabilities, and the convenience of automatically sending reports to property owners and managers.

Key Features of the Remodeled Report:

Visual Remodel: A sleek and modern UI ensures ease of use and visual appeal.

Modern Design: All reports now feature a consistent and modern design, making them easier to read and navigate.

Sortability: With the ability to sort by multiple columns, more reports are now sortable than ever before. Clickable links throughout reports increase productivity and enable quick access to relevant information.

With these efficiency updates, Rentek Direct introduced the Scheduled Reports feature, empowering customers to automate report dissemination to property owners and managers. This innovative feature ensures timely delivery of updated information, allowing users to remain in compliance with contracts and regulations.

With scheduled reports, property managers can:

Save time by automating running and emailing reports on a monthly or weekly basis.

Ensure adherence to contracts and regulations with scheduled, timely reports.

Automatically save copies of emailed reports to file library and messaging history.

“We know that landlords and property managers rely heavily on the reporting features in Rentek Direct; this update meets their needs by drastically increasing efficiency,” said Nathan Miller, President of Rentek Direct. “We are thrilled to introduce these enhancements that will definitely save landlords and property managers time and ensure that reporting tasks are easier than ever.”

To learn more about the new reporting features from Rentec Direct, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-featurereports-and-reporting-features-from-rentec-direct/

About Rentek Direct:

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portal, one of the industry’s largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentek Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year at the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year at the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, Inc. Named to the list of 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven consecutive years. http://www.rentecdirect.com.

