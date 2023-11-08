Rent outrage: How the bank of mum and dad is causing social division in the capital

The friendship gap between those who have bought a home and those who fear they never will is closing (ES Composite)

When Tiana* decided to move into her best friend Lia’s flat, she didn’t know it would ruin their relationship, resulting in one day when Tiana came home to find that her former bestie had changed the locks .

The couple had not even planned to live in the apartment that Lia’s parents had bought for her. There was a landlord living there, and that landlord’s rent money was an “investment” that went straight into Lia’s savings account. But Tiana and Lia, aged 19 and 20 respectively, were struggling to find somewhere to live in London. Suddenly, the occupant announces that they are moving out, so they move into a rent-free flat. Except it wasn’t rent-free. At least not for Tiana or the other friend they moved into the third bedroom.

Tiana worked six days a week at a burger restaurant to make rent while trying to pursue a creative career in theater – rent that went straight into her best friend’s savings account. “I really struggled to pay it, but I also felt very grateful that I had such a big double room in a well-connected area with close friends, so it made sense. Even before I came, I knew where the money was going and to be honest, I had no objection at that time.

But things ended acrimoniously. Tiana recalls, “The strange thing is that the problems came from him being angry with me.” “We both worked in the creative industry and I think it was hard for her to face the realities of what life is like for the majority of the population. She had to focus completely on her career while mine fell by the wayside as I had to start working more than full-time to pay the rent and bills. Obviously, because she was my best friend, I used to talk to her about my frustrations about my career and finances, which really blurred the line between friend and landlord. He saw my troubles as a direct attack on him and his lifestyle and he began to exclude me.

Then, one day, that closure turned from figurative to literal. Tiana came home to find that the locks had been changed without warning. “We haven’t spoken since he evicted me,” she laughs, “but he paid me for the moving costs, all the decorating work I did, and the joint flat purchase, so At least he was.”

The gap between tenants and owners in London is growing, which can lead to resentment. Ads for rooms from £1,000 per month are now the norm in many London postcodes, and the average is not far off, at £989 per room last quarter, a 36 per cent increase since 2017. All the while, real wages are worth less. According to Generation Rent, inflation is still wreaking havoc at 6.5 per cent and it now takes almost twenty years to save up a deposit for a house in London.

People have always bought property for their loved ones, but this is becoming more common. According to figures from Legal & General, the “Bank of the Family” is the busiest it has ever been, with family finance expected to support a total of 318,400 UK property purchases in 2023. That’s up 32 percent from 2020, the next year of data available, and 41 percent from 2019.

Not only is it getting bigger, but the tools that make it possible are also getting bigger: the total value of donations in the UK in 2023 is projected to be £8.14 billion, up 18 percent from £6.87 billion in 2017. The banking family is busier than ever, and has a lot more to lend.

This may not necessarily be due to an increase in family wealth, but rather because people have no other option but to call relatives when shopping. According to data from Legal & General, more than one in five recent or potential buyers (21%) say they would have to delay their purchase by more than five years without family help, and more than one in 10 first-time buyers. One of them says they will do it. Without the help of Bank of Family I would not have been able to buy a house at all. House prices in London are 83 per cent higher than the UK average in June 2023. That is, the situation is even worse in the capital.

Also, good luck saving anything when most of that money is going towards rent. As Ben Twomey, CEO of Generation Rent, says: “The price of almost everything has increased over the last five years and, sadly, rents have increased at more than the rate of inflation. The government is missing its target of building houses year after year, the rental situation is getting worse.

There is tension in interpersonal relationships. Your rich friend may have been a little irritating and, to use Gen Z parlance, “delulu” before, but now their very (privileged) existence serves to remind you of your sealed fate. This is the case of Romi*, who deliberately maintained distance between herself and a friend in her friendship group whose parents had bought a house for her. Romi explains, “She doesn’t pay rent, she earns more than me and yet she complains more than anyone I know that she doesn’t have enough money.”

“If it was left unspoken it wouldn’t be annoying because she would never reject a car and a house, but if we had dinner plans she would say ‘Would it be okay if we just did it at a house because I’m like ‘Am I really poor?’ “Which is honestly annoying and quite insulting.” As a result, Romi moves away from him. “I only see him in group things, even on a four-person pub trip with him, I wouldn’t do that. I didn’t go on holidays with him last year because it Was expensive, but also because I knew I wouldn’t enjoy it, so of course, it could end or weaken friendships.’

While some people might consider ending a friendship over this disparity to be “rash” or “jealous” behavior, psychiatrist Dr. Sherry Jacobson says resentment is actually a fairly typical human response to this situation. “When people in our circle have more wealth than us or have a better lifestyle than us, one of two things usually happens,” explains Dr. Jacobson. “One, we aim and strive to achieve the same goals, which may include putting ourselves at risk by borrowing or spending more. Or the other possibility is that we compensate for this injustice in some way. feel as if, that we see it as an inequity and so we feel bitter about it, so we subsequently take steps to distance ourselves from that person or group, and join another group Let’s look for something that feels at a more comfortable level.” Dr. Jacobson also explains how this resentment can become greater during times of stress, such as the housing crisis, which “sets the stage for higher emotional intensity.”

Rent resentment not only affects friendships, but it is also damaging relationships. Sebastian* was in a relationship with his girlfriend Drea* for seven years, during which he paid the rent (purchased for him by her relatives on the flat they lived in together) directly into Drea’s savings account. “She wasn’t paying the mortgage,” Sebastian explains, “it was bought directly with money that was given to her by her grandparents, and then some extra money from her dad.” Sebastian didn’t feel so bad because, “I kind of understood that this was potentially going to jeopardize our future.”

Then, when Drea moved to Australia and they decided to move long distance, the relationship broke down, and he decided to ask her for the £100 he had recently owed her for a mini-break, because They were leaving it. “I thought, ‘What’s going to happen to all that money I’m paying you in rent?’, then she says, ‘Do you know how expensive it is to live in Australia?’, and suddenly I realized that ‘Oh, she’s spendin’ all this money.’” Their shared “pot” of savings no longer existed, and Sebastian had to move out and build his life anew. He didn’t hold it against Drea. Manta, rather jokingly, says that he had a slight case of “affluenza”, a pseudoscientific term that has been used to refer to the inability to understand the consequences of one’s actions due to financial privilege.

As well as damaging existing friendships and relationships, surrogate resentment also has the potential to stifle any budding relationship. James*, who rents a flat in South London with his girlfriend, develops intense jealousy towards his new downstairs neighbor after discovering that her parents have bought his flat. Has been. “I’m really jealous because this is a property I would love to live in, and I work really hard to wish that one day I could live there. But the money, 500k, is absolutely ridiculous, and being your first step into London to live on your own… I mean, he’s massively lucky.

“It definitely makes me feel less eager to be friends with her,” he admits, “probably out of jealousy.” I know I have to work really hard to buy a flat and it seems like she got it almost for free, I’m sure her parents worked hard but it seems like she just got it Got it on a plate, and I I don’t really see myself having anything in common with someone like that. This makes me prejudge her character somewhat, as if she’s living life fairly, but it rubbed me a little the wrong way. Had the circumstances been different, I would have tried to know her a little more.

Would James be less upset if times were a little less difficult? “Definitely,” he says. But without light at the end of the tunnel, all we have is that little spark of outrage to keep us going.

*Names in this article have been changed to protect the anonymity of the sources.

