Renowned industry experts join Markaz Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Markaz is pleased to announce the addition of three distinguished industry leaders to its Advisory Board: Jodi Caro, General Counsel, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Ulta Beauty, Todd Hartman, Best Buy’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer, and Michael Marcus, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Michael is also an advisor to several VC/PE-backed companies and Fortune 100 leaders.

Markaz operates the world’s only comprehensive global directory of small business information and the industry’s first two-way platform that empowers businesses to efficiently verify, engage and monitor their small business customers. At the heart of Markaz’s vision is the desire to enable small businesses by providing them access to the resources, capital and opportunities they need to grow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jodi, Todd and Michael to our advisory board as we move into our next major phase of growth,” said Honey Pham, Founder and CEO of Markaz. “Their extensive experience in their respective fields, combined with their commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission of creating responsible solutions that help small businesses thrive.”

Jody Caro, General Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Ulta Beauty, brings to the Advisory Board a deep understanding of governance, legal and regulatory matters, as well as M&A experience across multiple industries. His passion for ESG and leadership expertise will play a key role in guiding Markaz’s mission to make a lasting impact for our clients.

“Markaz is a pioneer,” Caro said. “The company is solving long-standing industry challenges by finding, matching, and verifying legitimate small businesses while setting an example of responsible business conduct. The fact that ESG has been a core value from the beginning is a great value for customers. “It is important as well as inspiring for other growing businesses.”

Todd Hartman,Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer at Best Buy He will bring his valuable experience in enterprise risk management, data security and customer data privacy to the Advisory Board. His background positions him as a key contributor to the data management and risk mitigation aspects of Markaz’s mission.

“The role of risk assessment and management technologies is becoming increasingly important for companies large and small,” said Hartman. I have spent nearly two decades guiding Best Buy through compliance and fraud work and understanding the need for efficient solutions at scale. Excited to support Markaz in its mission.”

Michael Marcus, Senior Consultant, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), brings his strategic skills and his extensive knowledge of global business trends. His insight into business transformation and sustainability will provide valuable strategic direction to Markaz’s management team, including its product roadmap.

“Markaz addresses a clear problem that needs solving. Their solutions are results-based, easy to implement, and have the potential to set an entirely new standard in the market.” Marcus added, “This will allow many small businesses to access the essential services they need.”

Markaz’s Advisory Board is instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the company and ensuring that it stands at the global forefront of innovative solutions to support small businesses. With the addition of Jodi Caro, Todd Hartman and Michael Markus, Markus gains further depth in the areas of strategy, retail, governance and sustainability.

About Markaz:

Markaz is a global technology company with a mission to revolutionize the world of small business information and empower enterprises and small businesses alike. Our key innovations are the world’s only comprehensive global directory of small business information and a unique dual-sided platform curated by data experts and augmented by AI/ML. At Markaz, we believe in driving revenue growth for our customers and improving economic profits for small businesses. Our commitment goes beyond profit to fostering a thriving ecosystem where small businesses can access the resources, capital and opportunities they need to succeed.

