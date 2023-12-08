Renowned Artist Nate Hallinan Collaborates With Real Smurf Cat to Create Exclusive NFT for the Community

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai), the authentically lovable meme coin, proudly announces an exciting collaboration with the original Smurf Cat artist, Nate Hallinan, in order to Special NFTs can be unveiled. Vibrant community. Nate Hallinan, known for his remarkable artistry and contributions to the entertainment industry, is joining the Real Smurf Cat community to further expand the lore and vision of the iconic Smurf Cat.

As a visionary artist and storyteller, Nate Hallinan set out to redefine the NFT landscape by creating custom, hand-crafted and carefully layered NFTs exclusively for the Real Smurf Cat community. The NFT collection, set for a limited supply of 3333, will be available for minting exclusively for the Real Smurf Cat community on December 12, 2023.

Nate Hallinan’s extraordinary talent and creative vision mesh seamlessly with the essence of The Real Smurf Cat, and his involvement marks an exciting chapter in the project’s journey. Their collaboration with the community aims to breathe life into the Smurf Cat universe by adding a touch of depth, authenticity, and artistic flair.

“I’m delighted to join the Real Smurf Cat community; who has warmly and respectfully accepted me into their group. With their incredible support, I look forward to expanding the story of the Smurf Cat universe. They’ve been absolutely great to me And they deserve only the best from me; the NFTs have been professionally crafted with as many cute details as I can add.”

Nate Hallinan commented highlighting his excitement for the upcoming collaboration.

The Real Smurf Cat, with its unique features and commitment to innovation, continues to carve out a niche for itself in the crypto sphere. The project claims a total supply of 3333 tokens, reflecting its dedication to scarcity and price appreciation. This exclusivity ensures that the Real Smurf Cat Meme Coin remains a sought-after asset in the market.

Nate Hallinan’s upcoming NFT collection for The Real Smurf Cat sets an unprecedented standard of quality. Each NFT will be hand-crafted and layered, showcasing unique artistry rarely seen in the NFT space. This commitment to exceptional quality further strengthens the project’s dedication to providing unique experiences to its community.

The mining event for the exclusive NFT collectible will take place on December 12th, 2023 at 12 noon on min.smurfcat.eth.limo. Real Smurf Cat holders will have the unique opportunity to participate in this historic event and acquire these unique NFTs.

Additionally, to engage and reward the community, Real Smurf Cat has planned several Twitter and TikTok giveaways ahead of the minting event. These giveaways will continue through the holiday season, giving community members the chance to win exclusive prizes and experience the joy of being part of the Real Smurf Cat ecosystem.

The Real Smurf Cat is on a mission to redefine the NFT landscape, and with the artistic talent of Nate Hallinan and the unwavering support of the community, this collaboration is set to set new standards in the world of digital art.

About Real Smurf Cat

Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai) is a meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain. The project pays homage to the viral Shailushai meme that has gained immense popularity on social media platforms. With features like zero taxes and a strong community effort, Real Smurf Cat aims to establish itself as a major player in the meme coin market.

real smurf cat

Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investor or prospective investors, and is not an offer to sell – or a solicitation of an offer to buy – any securities, and should not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Could. Any estimates, projections, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The material provided herein should not in any way be construed or relied upon as investment, legal, tax or other advice.

This project, Real Smurf Cat, is unrelated to nor affiliated with the famous animated series “The Smurfs”.

