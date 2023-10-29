Renewables costs have soared: Policymakers can help reverse inflation hit

Inflation has affected the entire energy sector, and renewable energy is no exception. For decades developers have struggled to become competitive – then dominant – as a source of new power sector generation, and for the most part it has worked.

While the cost of renewable energy has fallen rapidly over the past decade, recently these declines have slowed, and in some cases reversed. But this temporary development doesn’t mean we should abandon clean energy or fossil fuel plant retirement.

To understand what is driving changes in renewable energy prices, my colleagues and I interviewed energy market experts and reviewed publicly available cost data.

Our research shows that the main factors driving renewable energy cost increases are temporary, and costs are still competitive with fossil fuels, leading to volatile price fluctuations and huge cost increases in 2022. While some local projects have experienced high cost increases, the data shows the average impacts have been modest.

Hillsboro, NJ – July 15: SunEdison workers install photovoltaic solar panels on rooftop , [+] Kohl’s Department Store in Hillsboro, New Jersey on July 15, 2008. Company engineers estimate that Kohl’s will be able to reduce its electricity usage by an average of 25% after streaming electricity from the 1980’s rooftop panels. Kohl signed a contract with Beltsville, Maryland-based SunEdison to receive electricity for 20 years at a price below public utility rates. New Jersey is the second largest producer of solar energy in the country after California. State and federal tax incentives help individuals and commercial enterprises cover the costs of solar panel installation. SunEdison is North America’s largest solar energy service provider. (Photo by Robert Nickelsburg/Getty Images) getty images

Despite modest growth, wind, solar and battery storage projects still provide substantial market value. And the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax incentives will underpin the long-term deployment and cost reductions of these technologies that are critical to reducing climate pollution.

Still, these cost increases highlight flaws in the way our grid is planned and utilities are regulated. By taking a proactive approach to cost drivers such as grid connection, labor force and domestic supply chain, energy regulators and state energy officials can reduce developer risk and continue to cut costs as the market recovers from inflation.

Renewable energy cost situation

Lawrence Berkeley National Lab’s (LBNL) 2023 Utility Scale Solar and Wind Market Report shows that clean energy cost declines and mild increases are consistent across multiple datasets. LBNL analyzed utility-scale wind and solar contract prices, finding that they remain stable and competitive with gas through 2020-2022.

Figure 52: Flattened wind and solar PPA prices and flatened gas price projections Berkeley Lab, FERC, EIA

Other data from Level Ten, which measures corporate renewable energy purchases, found similar trends with data out to 2023. Price increases in corporate power purchase agreements have been higher than in aggregated utility purchases by LBNL, reflecting economies of scale and greater offtake certainty. Associated with utility buyers. Even with these price increases, LBNL found that most regions remain profitable markets for new wind and solar projects.

LBNL also found that adding battery storage to solar projects added only modest additional costs – about 30-50% depending on the size of the project. Batteries add reliability value while keeping projects competitive with other reliability resources like gas plants, and they can act as power plants and grid infrastructure on their own.

At the end of 2022, Bloomberg New Energy Finance observed battery pack prices rising slightly from $141 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to $151/kWh, the lowest year-over-year price increase since Bloomberg began reporting data. The first increase has occurred. However, prices of lithium and other raw materials fell sharply in 2023, and the IRA has begun investing $70 billion in the increasingly competitive domestic battery manufacturing industry.

Investment declarations made before the IRA was signed into law are not included in this map. , [+] Additionally, semiconductor manufacturing investments are not included, as most of their incentives are taken from the Chips and Science Act of 2022. jack conness

What drives driving cost increases, and where are they going

The price increase comes from a number of factors, including trade policies, volatile commodities, supply chain disruptions, high interest rates, rising labor costs and inadequate grids.

Anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), including uncertain guidance regarding these policies, have created supply shortages for solar and battery components as foreign manufacturers expand their Struggling to get products into America. Meanwhile, critical clean energy components such as semiconductors, steel and copper have seen significant supply crunch and rising prices over the past year. IRA policies will expand the country’s domestic manufacturing industry, but a strong onshore supply chain will take a few more years to materialize.

Like the rest of the economy, clean energy industries are struggling with rising labor costs. Prevailing wage requirements are a prerequisite to receiving the full IRA tax incentive, but labor-related costs and challenges are less related to paying prevailing wages and more related to compliance documentation and barriers to hiring eligible workers. The development of qualified labor is one area where federal and state policymakers can help reduce near-term cost increases.

High interest rates are another major cost driver. While rates are high today and the costs of capital-intensive renewable energy projects have increased disproportionately relative to fuel-based resources such as natural gas generators, interest rates are inherently volatile and unpredictable. Morningstar estimates that interest rates will fall on average from 5% (real) in 2023 to 2% in 2026 – cutting the cost of a typical utility-scale solar project by 20%.

Renewable energy project developers now face significantly higher risks due to rising interconnection costs and timelines. The interconnection study process now takes an average of four to five years to complete – which has doubled in the last decade. When the average interconnection time increases, developers face increasing cost of capital and overall risk for projects. Recent FERC action and grid operator attention to this issue have renewed interest in fixing legacy rules, but the existing power and technical complexity in these markets have made it difficult to change quickly.

What is the future of renewable energy costs?

Recent cost increases make it more important than ever that policymakers continue to support renewable energy and reduce the barriers driving these increases. A slowdown on renewable energy could ruin public health benefits, reliability, consumer savings and job creation. As unprofitable coal plants are retired, adding wind, solar and storage could avoid future capacity shortages.

While market rights and cost pressures ease, several policy reforms can ensure we preserve these gains and protect renewable deployment from future instability.

First, utility regulators must increase real-time feedback between market conditions and utility power plant contracts. Utilities seeking to protect their investments in existing fossil fuels cannot routinely test the assumption that these plants will remain economic, risking overcorrection of outdated estimates that may last for many years. Regulators must ensure that utility cost estimates accurately track cost declines to protect consumers and remove bias toward maintaining the status quo.

Next, utilities and regional transmission operators will need to update interconnection and transmission planning rules to reduce grid connection risks and costs for clean energy projects. Grid regions like PJM and ISO-New England struggling with grid planning for faster interconnection could learn from Texas. While PJM delayed review of new interconnection applications until 2026, Texas has added solar and wind faster than any region, and the time from interconnection application to agreement is one to two years.

PAPLOTE, TEXAS – JUNE 15: Wind turbines are shown in Papalote, Texas on June 15, 2021. Electricity , [+] The Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which controls about 90 percent of electricity in Texas, requested that residents conserve power through Friday as temperatures soared in the state. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) getty images

Building more lines is not the only way to increase transmission capacity – grid enhancement technologies (GET) and upgraded conductors are also cheaper and faster ways to upgrade the grid using existing lines. For example, GET could potentially enable a doubling of renewable energy capacity, and advanced conductors could double the capacity of existing lines without the need for major new permits. However, utility incentives may be misaligned with their consideration and use. To take advantage of existing rights of way, regulators should require utilities and transmission service providers to consider GETs and elevated conductors in their planning processes.

Finally, states should focus their attention on attracting investments into domestic clean energy supply chains. IRA onshoring encourages clean energy manufacturing, which should increase component supply, reduce the impact of tariffs, and create jobs across the country. Governors and state economic development offices have special power to attract manufacturing to their state and should use this opportunity to identify which industries may be the best fit. For example, in Georgia, Governor Kemp committed to making the state a leader in electric mobility manufacturing – and $15 billion of new investment has occurred since the IRA was passed.

Long term, economies of scale should continue to drive down average wind, solar and battery costs and continued IRA support will create opportunities for consumers across the country to save money. Policymakers concerned about cost overruns should use all the tools in their toolbox to integrate the changing dynamics of clean energy into decision making while minimizing costs and risks for clean energy projects.