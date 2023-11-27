The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

The number of countries with national hydrogen roadmaps has more than tripled in the past two years. This shows that many states are getting ready to produce and use renewable hydrogen and benefit from the economic opportunities it brings, writes Petra Schwager.

Advertisement

The devastating impact of climate change is clearly visible in the past years. This is an existential threat.

But there are solutions that can counteract the negative consequences, support energy security, and bring prosperity to developing countries. One of these big opportunities is green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen produced from renewable energy is a clean, storable and portable energy vector. It can be blended into existing energy networks and integrated with existing infrastructure.

It is very versatile and essential for heavy emitting steel, cement and chemical industries and long distance transportation.

Right now, that’s the only way we have to decarbonize them – and to effectively fight climate change, we absolutely need to decarbonize these essential industries.

The path of development is being paved

Renewable hydrogen is particularly promising for the developing world and emerging economies. Africa, Latin America and Asia have ideal conditions to produce it efficiently and comparatively cheaply.

The decentralized nature of renewable hydrogen production also increases energy security.

Local production and application of renewable hydrogen could promote net-zero industrial development and economic growth in developing countries. They can make the leap to renewable hydrogen as a clean energy solution and start building their own local hydrogen value chains.

This can pave the way for employment generation, skill upgradation, innovation and investment mobilization. Renewable hydrogen can strengthen the overall resilience of developing countries.

Furthermore, global hydrogen trade could provide an opportunity to create a win-win situation for producing and importing countries, benefiting everyone.

Profits should be shared fairly

To build a sustainable and equitable hydrogen economy, we need to manage resources carefully and ensure that benefits are shared fairly.

For example, areas with abundant solar energy potential are often dry and suffer from water stress. Renewable hydrogen production relies on water for electrolysis and we need to ensure there is adequate monitoring to avoid inappropriately diverting scarce water resources.

Similarly, the energy required to process renewable hydrogen should not come at the expense of the energy needs of the local population.

All involved must ensure that local communities benefit from hydrogen infrastructure through appropriate skills development, job creation and improved overall living standards.

It is encouraging that the number of countries with national hydrogen roadmaps has more than tripled in the last two years. This shows that many countries are getting ready to produce and use renewable hydrogen and benefit from the economic opportunities it brings.

What can organizations like UNIDO do to help?

At the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), we launched our Global Program for Hydrogen in Industry to help developing countries overcome identified barriers.

We want to encourage a just hydrogen transition that focuses on social and environmental aspects. Together with our partners (such as IRENA, IEA and ISO), we support the development of market policies, standards, skills, financing instruments and innovation.

Contributing to the preparation and de-risking of investments in tangible renewable hydrogen projects is a key element of the programme.

Advertisement

Recently, UNIDO has taken over the coordination of the International Hydrogen Trade Platform. It provides a platform for countries to export and import low-carbon hydrogen in the future.

In this function, UNIDO will help unlock the socio-economic and environmental value of international hydrogen trade to the benefit of all countries involved.

Petra Schwager heads the SDG Innovation and Economic Transformation (IET) Directorate, Climate and Technology Partnership (CTP) Division of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Source