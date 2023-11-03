Render Network migrates core infrastructure to Solana, unlocking innovation November 3, 2023 November 3, 2023 Kelly Cromley

In a notable technical change, Render Network has achieved a successful upgrade of its core infrastructure, moving away from Ethereum and adopting Solana. This migration is an important moment for the platform, opening up exciting possibilities and a novel chapter in its journey. The article highlights the specifics of this change, the benefits it provides, and the implications for the render network and its users.

Transition from Ethereum to Solana:

Render Network has made a significant transition by moving its core infrastructure from Ethereum to the Solana blockchain. This strategic shift paves the way for many new opportunities and advancements, placing Render Network at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

Rewarding early adopters:

To encourage early adoption and participation in the migration process, Render Network is introducing a reward system. The first users to complete the upgrade will be eligible to receive a portion of 1.14 million RNDR tokens. These tokens will be distributed based on a points system, categorized into groups ranging from 40 million to 220 million points. This reward program, known as the Upgrade Assistant Grant Program, will be active for a period of three months.

User Responsibilities Post-Program:

At the conclusion of the Upgrade Support Grant Program, token holders will bear the responsibility of covering the gas fees associated with transferring their tokens to the Solana blockchain. This change to Solana is expected to bring many benefits, but it will require some degree of community involvement.

Cross-chain asset transfer facility:

To facilitate seamless asset transfers between Ethereum and Solana, the Render Network is leveraging Wormhole’s cross-chain messaging protocol. Wormhole, a platform specializing in cross-chain communications, responded to the migration. It highlighted that “an impressive amount of over $1.2 billion in RNDR is being transferred from Ethereum to native SPL on Solana via the wormhole.”

Transformative Power of Solana:

Moving Render Network’s core infrastructure to Solana represents a transformational leap. The change enables the integration of notable new features including real-time streaming and dynamic non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The possibilities offered by Solana’s robust and high-performance blockchain are set to reshape the landscape of the Render Network and the experiences it can provide to its users.

Future Upgrades:

The migration to Solana is not the end of the evolution of the render network; This is just the beginning of a new chapter. Subsequent upgrades to the platform are planned, one of which includes the implementation of burn-mint-equilibrium for new SPL-based render tokens. This mechanism is set to bring greater stability and control over the supply of tokens. Additionally, Render Network is committed to introducing new compute client functions to improve the overall user experience.

Expert Insights:

Tommywabold, a respected cryptocurrency analyst with a keen eye for technical analysis, keeps an eye on this development. He has dedicated his expertise to cryptocurrency research and in-depth price analysis, providing valuable insight into projected market trends and the potential implications of the transition to the Render Network.

conclusion:

The move of the Render Network from Ethereum to Solana represents a bold and forward-looking step. The platform is not only incentivizing early adopters with a reward program, but is also actively ensuring that the transition is as smooth as possible for its users through the use of Wormhole’s cross-chain messaging protocol. yes. As the Render Network evolves, it is set to introduce innovative features and mechanisms, promising an exciting and transformative journey for both the platform and its dedicated community. Solana’s high-performance blockchain is set to unlock new possibilities and open the door to real-time streaming, dynamic NFTs, and much more, making this transformation a milestone worth celebrating.

Source: www.cointrust.com