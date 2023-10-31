Renault’s Ampere ambitions tested by shaky IPO, slow EV markets -sources

By Matthew Roseman, Silvia Aloisi and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Weak electric vehicle (EV) demand, growing competition from China and market volatility are complicating French carmaker Renault’s plans to list its EV business Ampere, four people familiar with the matter said. told Reuters.

Renault aims to extract more value from Ampere through an initial public offering (IPO), but is unlikely to proceed if the final valuation falls below 7 billion euros, two of the sources said. One of them said the cut-off point could be closer to 6 billion euros ($6.33 billion).

He said market conditions would make it difficult to pursue the IPO, which is now planned for next spring after initially being slated for the second half of 2023, even at these valuations.

Several European companies, including DKV Mobility, German gearbox supplier Renk and France’s Planisware, have recently canceled plans to go public, citing market conditions, while automakers including Tesla warned of slowing EV development. Is.

Some analysts had already questioned Renault’s estimated valuation of up to 10 billion euros, with some suggesting the carmaker should pursue alternative options to raise cash.

The IPO is part of a radical turnaround plan by Renault CEO Luca de Meo. This includes closing Renault’s engine business into partnerships with China’s Geely and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and overhauling its Nissan alliance.

A European fund manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said given the tough market conditions for an IPO, Renault may ultimately have to take whatever valuation investors are willing to pay to pursue Ampere.

Renault, which will hold an investor presentation on the IPO on Nov. 15, said there could be short-term market pressure but noted that EV market share in Europe is expected to rise from 15% in 2022 to 20% in 2023, and independent studies project 20% in 2030. Average annual regional revenue growth by 2017 is projected to be 20% or more.

Ampere was the only pure EV player in Europe and “deserves to trade at multiples close to its peers with its low-risk exponential growth,” Renault said in an e-mailed statement.

European carmakers and policymakers have also expressed concern over a “flood” of cheap electric cars from China, leading the European Commission to consider imposing tariffs on imports.

Di Meo said in September that the listing could value Ampere at between 8 and 10 billion euros, higher than the French carmaker’s own current market capitalization of 9.55 billion euros.

UBS analysts said on August 31 that Ampere was worth just 3-4 billion euros, warning that Renault was one of the groups most exposed to Chinese competitors in Europe.

Barclays analysts recently placed a 5 billion euro valuation on Ampere, while last week analysts at Bernstein wrote an open letter to Di Meo urging him to cancel the IPO and sell Renault’s 28% stake in Nissan instead of raising cash. It was advised to consider selling.

Renault said in its statement that the estimates from UBS and Barclays were the lowest ever published, and analysts did not have all the key metrics to evaluate the company.

Another third of the people said that despite the market environment, Renault remains committed to going ahead with the IPO, which would involve about 20% of Ampere’s share capital.

This will be on top of the approximately 10% shares that will go to Renault partners Nissan and Mitsubishi, which have pledged to invest up to 800 million euros in Ampere.

The IPO and stake sale to Nissan and Mitsubishi would leave Renault with a 60% to 70% stake in Ampere, the people said, cautioning that the figures could change.

Other EV makers have seen their market value decline sharply in recent months. Polestar listed last year at around $20 billion but is now worth $4 billion, while shares in Elon Musk’s Tesla have lost almost a quarter of their value in less than two months.

The Ampere IPO will include a mix of Renault shares and new shares and could happen as early as April 2024, depending on market conditions, one of the people said.

($1 = 0.9472 euros)

