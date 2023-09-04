Renault to resume marketing campaign for EV IPO: Munich update

(Bloomberg) — Europe’s automakers are showing off their latest battery-powered vehicles at the IAA Mobility car show this week as they seek to challenge Tesla Inc and fend off growing competition from China.

The number of Chinese companies at this year’s IAA more than doubled from two years ago, as BYD Co. and Xpeng Inc. As manufacturers are pushing to Europe to avoid a fierce price war and a declining economy.

Bloomberg News spoke to executives from Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, BMW AG, Renault SA and several of their Chinese rivals, as well as suppliers Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG, on these topics and others.

Renault CEO Will Continue IPO Support (5:20 PM ET)

Renault CEO Luca Di Meo will resume talks with potential investors for a planned listing of the company’s EV business, after holding about 35 meetings before the summer with “very positive feedback,” he said in an interview.

Ampere’s initial public offering is “an industry-driven project with a lot of content, already running plants, platforms, investments behind us, a dealer network,” the CEO said.

De Meo said the separate listing would help create a distinctive corporate culture for Ampere with its management team and its board of directors, thereby promoting transparency and performance of the entity. The change will allow Ampere to reduce costs in next-generation EVs by up to 40% over time to help Renault better fight off Chinese competition.

Demonstrator abseils, sink car parts near show venue (4:55 p.m. ET)

Several activist groups have planned protests around the IAA. Some members of the green group Extinction Rebellion dropped off a highway bridge on one of Munich’s main traffic arteries on Monday, while members of Greenpeace immersed parts of a car chassis in a shallow artificial lake in front of the exhibition centre.

They could be the target of more disruption when Chancellor Olaf Scholz officially opens the show to the public on Tuesday.

Magna May Produce in Europe for China’s Carmakers (3:00 PM ET)

Magna International Inc is in talks to produce vehicles for Chinese brands in Europe as they look to expand in the region. According to Uwe Geisinger, president of Magna Europe, it has some spare production capacity at its factory in Graz, Austria.

“We make them in Graz or in the new facility, it depends on how the talks progress,” he said in an interview.

The Austrian-Canadian parts maker and contract manufacturer is churning out cars for the Chinese market for Beijing Automotive Group Co at a joint venture facility in the Asian country but will tread carefully when it comes to future partnerships.

“We are closely studying the financial status of any new production partners,” Geisinger said. “We don’t expect many Chinese automakers to survive – maybe one in ten will survive.”

Xpeng Maps Expands to Germany, UK (1:15 PM IST)

China’s Xpeng plans to start sales in the UK and Germany next year, offering models including its P7 sedan and G9 sport utility vehicle for customers in Europe’s biggest economy.

In Germany, the carmaker plans to sell through the traditional dealership approach and is in talks with several large chains, said country head Markus Schrick. Xpeng hopes to add 15 to 20 distribution partners this year and double that next year. It will compete with Volkswagen, which is investing $700 million in Xpeng to jointly develop EVs in China.

While Xpeng is also considering expansion into South America and the Middle East, North American markets are not on the agenda due to the current political situation, according to co-chairman Brian Gu.

BYD showcases electric sedan to challenge Tesla’s Model 3 (12:10 pm)

China’s best-selling carmaker BYD showed off its new electric offerings for the European market, including the Sealed U compact sport utility vehicle and Sealed sedan. Prices for the latter will start at €44,900 ($48,470) in Germany, which will put it in direct competition with Tesla’s Model 3 and a number of Volkswagen cars.

BYD design chief Wolfgang Egger, a German native who previously worked for Alfa Romeo, Seat and Audi, said he drew inspiration from the sea for the seal’s design, pointing to its flowing lines.

BYD has expanded to 15 markets in Europe. Its Atto 3 crossover SUV was the best-selling EV in Sweden in July.

VW expects EV price parity in a few years (11:30 am)

CEO Oliver Blume told reporters that the cost of VW’s electric cars won’t catch up with the company’s combustion-engine siblings by the end of the decade. Only then will Europe’s biggest carmaker produce vehicles from its new EV base that will add cost-savings of scale.

“We want to reach a better value position as well as a better profit position on EVs,” Bloom said, and “our product offering is the deciding factor.”

The Chinese manufacturer is expected to introduce the model in Europe at almost twice the price it sells for in its home market, he said.

Continental Taps Google Cloud AI Tech for Cars (10:15 am)

Continental Auto is equipping the dashboard with Google’s generative artificial-intelligence technology, allowing drivers to chat with their cars.

The German auto-parts maker will integrate the technology into its existing high-performance cockpit computer. Drivers can quiz the AI ​​on a range of topics from finding the right tire pressure to learning more about the highlights on their route. The system responds in real time.

Continental expects the solution to be ready for production in 18 months. About 30 different cars will be equipped with the high-performance cockpit computer by the end of next year, the supplier said.

Renault’s Di Meo wants to avoid price war (9:40 AM)

Renault SA CEO Luca De Meo said it is “important to avoid a price war in the short term” as European carmakers come under pressure from Tesla and Chinese manufacturers to cut.

Renault still plans to list its EV and software arm Ampere next year, which would allow the company to be a “pure EV player” that could help drive down the cost of electric vehicles over time. De Meo told Bloomberg Television in an interview, EV is “not a mature technology yet”.

De Meo said although the European auto market is “quite soft” right now, Renault’s plan to unveil a new product every month next year will help the carmaker weather a tough environment.

VW’s Bloom Sees China Return (9:10 AM)

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume sees China’s economy recovering from its current struggles and positioning the carmaker to quickly bring new products to market whenever that happens.

“In China, the market growth is not as strong as we expected a year ago, but I am very optimistic that the Chinese market will make a comeback,” Bloom said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s important to prepare yourself to be out there.”

Bloom expects VW’s new partnership with Xpeng to yield faster results in bringing newer and more tailored products to Chinese customers, as VW seeks to improve declining EV sales in China.

VW continues to focus on its integrated cell and battery production, a key plank of the company’s pursuit of a competitive edge through its massive scale. Blume said VW expects to use its integrated cell in about 80% of its electric cars in the future.

–With assistance from Oliver Crooks, Albertina Torsoli, Monica Raymont, William Wilkes, Wilfred Eckl-Dorna, and Stephen Nicola.

