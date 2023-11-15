by Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Renault will try to attract skeptical investors ahead of the planned market listing of its electric vehicle (EV) unit Ampere on Wednesday, a key plank of the French automaker’s revival bid for CEO Luca De Meo. .

Di Meo is targeting a valuation of 8-10 billion euros ($8.6-10.7 billion) for Ampere’s initial public offering (IPO), which has already been delayed once and is now scheduled for spring 2024.

Slowing demand for EVs, turbulent markets and rising Chinese competition have complicated De Meo’s plans, with sources close to the matter telling Reuters last month that his expected price tag seemed ultra-ambitious at this stage. Was.

Two of the sources said Renault was unlikely to proceed with an IPO if the valuation fell below 7 billion euros, and one said the cut-off point could be closer to 6 billion euros.

UBS analysts value Ampere at only 3-4 billion euros, and others have questioned the feasibility of listing an EV business to raise funds.

On Wednesday, De Meo will argue his case in what could be the first attempt by a traditional automaker to unlock value from its EV business through an IPO.

“The presentations to management raise investors’ still-unclear understanding of the benefits of separating engineering, software and manufacturing between ICE (internal combustion engine) and BEV (battery electric vehicles),” Jefferies analysts said in a note. There should be an opportunity for management.”

“With no identifiable value given to Ampere and low EV market sentiment, we are going into this week’s event with the confidence that there are more upsides than downsides, especially if Renault considers IPO options ,” such as cashing in on its 28% stake in longtime ally Nissan, currently worth about 4.5 billion euros.

As part of his pitch, De Meo is due to unveil the launch of a small affordable EV during the day, as cheaper Chinese rivals force global carmakers to come up with lower-priced models.

Renault was a leader in developing EVs in the 2010s, but has since fallen behind more agile and focused competitors, including Elon Musk’s Tesla.

In the first nine months of 2023, Renault brand EV sales in Europe fell nearly 5%, down from a 2.5% increase in the first half, weighed down by a limited line-up.

The Zoe and Twingo models are reaching the end of their lifecycles, and the Scenic and R5 versions won’t hit the market until next year.

Renault’s flagship car, the electric Megane, is badly lagging Tesla’s Model Y, with 14,220 cars sold in France in January-September – or 1% of the passenger car market. That’s less than half the 29,291 Model Ys sold in the same period.

($1 = 0.9330 euros)

(Writing by Sylvia Aloisi, editing by Mark Potter)

Source: finance.yahoo.com