Renault calls EV business Ampere Europe’s answer to Tesla

(Bloomberg) — After enduring record losses and a toxic partnership, Renault SA Chief Executive Officer Luca De Meo is preparing his biggest bet yet to lead the French carmaker through an electric-car transformation.

Investors will learn more this week about a planned initial public offering of Renault’s EV and software arm, which is aiming for an ambitious valuation of €8 billion ($8.5 billion) to €10 billion. At Capital Markets Day on Nov. 15, De Meo will explain how he will navigate a tough market for a listing and join the race for a European answer to competition from Tesla Inc. and Chinese manufacturers.

“We are working hard for the IPO but I am not a kamikaze,” De Meo said in an interview on the sidelines of an event in Paris last week. “I’m not going to put it on the market at a discount.”

The former Audi and Fiat executive has guided Renault through difficult times. Coming on board in 2020, the 56-year-old brought Renault “back from hell”, including a state-backed loan to survive the pandemic and billions of writedowns from its vital Russian business. Months of painstaking negotiations lay ahead to loosen ties with Nissan Motor Co., a by now strained 24-year-old alliance.

Renault, which is set to introduce a second affordable EV this week, aims to list the Ampere in April or May next year, a plan that comes amid a price war launched by Tesla and chip designer Arm Holdings Plc and sandal maker Birkenstock. Hindered by volatile IPO performance. Holding Plc. But for the Europe-focused mass-market carmaker, options for the next phase of the expensive EV transition are dwindling.

“Luca has a roadmap, he gave Renault a direction and the quality of Renault cars these days is amazing,” says Pierre-Olivier Essig, analyst at AIR Capital in Geneva. “Given the market situation right now an IPO may not be a good idea, but ultimately I think Luca will be successful.”

Following a prickly relationship with Nissan and the shock departure of former alliance leader Carlos Ghosn, Renault needs to accelerate to catch up to rivals such as Stellantis NV, the company formed by the merger of France’s PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler. Carlos Tavares’s 14-brand giant is now ahead of Renault with better synergy after Renault’s own plans to merge with Fiat failed.

So far, the carmaker’s electric push is going strong. The group has lost EV market share in the bloc of 28 European countries this year due to the phasing out of top-seller Zoe amid the industry’s early wave of electric models, according to Jato Dynamics.

Sales of the Megane E-Tech – which Renault hoped would rival Tesla’s Model 3 – have been slow at about 35,000 vehicles by the end of September, below an initial internal target of more than 100,000 cars per year. And the Ampere IPO has already been pushed back once.

The IPO will allow Ampere to accelerate its ambitious growth plan at a time when the pace of innovation matters. In addition to the Megane e-Tech, there will be five more Renault brand EVs by 2030, including the Scenic and the new Renault 5.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at Jato Dynamics, said the group is in dire need of new products to better compete against VW Group, which has 15 models available to date, and Stellantis, which offers 23 models including vans. “

De Meo has other funding options: Renault has cash and could sell some or all of the Nissan shares it recently transferred into a trust, which are currently worth $4.8 billion – although such a move would Will be raised together with your partner.

He wants to attract new investors in the share sale and keep it below its valuation of about €8 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

“Ampere is a long-term project and the IPO is a piece of the puzzle,” De Meo said.

The concern is that De Meo is adding too many complications while getting off to a tough start with the expensive Megane E-Tech, hurting the IPO.

“It is simplistic to say that the Ampere IPO will not work because not enough Megane E-Tech cars have been sold,” he said. “It was never a volume car and we have sold thousands of Dacia Spring and Zoe EVs over the years.”

At the center of Renault’s IPO pitch will be its software capabilities, which the company says is superior after hiring more than 400 Intel Inc. software engineers in 2017. The team led and helped win over partners such as Qualcomm Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. According to De Meo, the carmaker suffered from some software disadvantages of larger rivals.

The French state, a major shareholder with a 15% stake, sees similar logic for spinning off EV operations and becoming a public company.

“The new EV unit will help develop a new culture,” said Alexis Zajdenweber, the French government representative on Renault’s board of directors. The new unit will be “closer to the technology ecosystem and innovative mindset appropriate for a leading EV manufacturer.”

Many analysts remain cool on the idea of ​​an Ampere IPO, including Jefferies’ Philippe Houchois, who says he “favors a spinoff” instead.

“There is a lot to like about Renault’s strategic initiative,” Houchois said. “However the current IPO plans should be reconsidered as they appear overly dilutive to existing shareholders given the options given due to the strength of Renault’s balance sheet.”

–With assistance from Craig Trudell and Phil Serafino.

(Updated with analysts’ comments in the last paragraph.)

