Carmakers Renault Group and Nissan have launched a new form of their alliance after being given the green light by regulatory authorities.

Advertisement

The French and Japanese companies have been partners for the past 24 years, with their latest alliance aimed at putting them on a more level playing field, announced in February this year.

“Having received all necessary regulatory approvals, the new alliance agreement between Renault Group and Nissan comes into force today and will replace the prior agreements governing the alliance,” both manufacturers said in a statement. general statement of the alliance – which also includes Japan’s Mitsubishi – on Wednesday.

Coalition president Jean-Dominique Senard said the new coalition agreement was Signed in July.

“This is a very important step for Renault Group, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors and lays the foundation for a new fair, long-term and effective partnership,” he said.

Mitsubishi, a partner since 1999, is not directly concerned by the latest announcement.

End of French dominance

Renault there Used to have 43.4% stake in NissanThe two companies now have a cross-shareholding of 15%.

Under the new alliance, their respective voting rights are capped at 15%, according to the statement, “and both companies are able to freely exercise their voting rights within this limit.”

This marks the end of the French company’s dominance in the partnership.

Their relationship began in 1999 when Renault set up shop in Tokyo and has spanned the decades since then. Like any relationship, it has had its ups and downs, such as when the French state became one of Renault’s main shareholders in 2015, which came as a surprise.

The spectacular fall of Carlos Ghosn, then head of the alliance, was another difficult episode in the partnership, culminating with his arrest in Japan in 2018 on charges of false accounting.

What does the ‘new alliance’ change?

Renault has transferred 28.4% of its Nissan shares “to a French trust where the assigned shares will be voted neutrally, subject to limited exceptions,” the statement issued on Wednesday explained.

As announced last February, the French carmaker will “continue to fully benefit from the economic rights (dividends and share sale proceeds) from the shares ceded to Nissan until such shares are sold”.

Such a sale could happen at any time, and Nissan would get the right of first offer when – and if – Renault decides to sell its Nissan shares.

Mitsubishi, Nissan and Renault working together allows all three automobile manufacturers to save money, Renault and Nissan use the same engines and some Renault cars are sold under the Mitsubishi brand.

This alliance includes 375,000 employees around the world.

Source